The Royal Canadian College of Organists to Present INTERSTELLAR 10 Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Royal Canadian College of Organists has revealed programming details for its upcoming cross-country INTERSTELLAR 10 concert tour with internationally acclaimed organist, Roger Sayer.

Sayer worked closely with renowned Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer on the Academy Award-nominated soundtrack for the film "Interstellar," which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. Over the past decade, the music has developed a dedicated worldwide fandom.

INTERSTELLAR 10 features Sayer's original arrangements of the soundtrack's highlights, for solo organ. Since January, he has performed the concert to sold-out audiences in Japan, Australia, the United Kingdom and Europe. This cross-country tour will be Sayer's first time performing in Canada.

His solo program brings to life the drama and intense emotions of the "Interstellar" storyline, interweaving the main themes from the movie in one continuous captivating performance. The concert also includes additional space-themed pieces: the opening theme from 2001: A Space Odyssey (Also sprach Zarathustra by Richard Strauss), and selections from The Planets by Gustav Holst. The concert includes a short documentary about the creation of the "Interstellar" soundtrack followed by an audience Q&A with Sayer.

INTERSTELLAR 10 in Toronto takes place at Metropolitan United Church (56 Queen St E), at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 19. Metropolitan United's pipe organ is the largest instrument in Canada and is celebrated for its rich orchestral tone.

The Canadian concert tour of INTERSTELLAR 10 also travels to Halifax (October 5), Montréal (October 8), Calgary (October 22) and Vancouver (October 25).

For tickets and more information visit rcco.ca/Interstellar.

About Roger Sayer:

"He is, without exaggeration, an extraordinary artist, whose humanity shines in the impeccable artistry that flows from his hands..." - Hans Zimmer, award-winning composer.

Roger Sayer is at the forefront of British choral and organ music. A former organ student at St Paul's Cathedral, Roger was Prize Winner at the 1989 St Albans International Organ Competition and won all the organ prizes at the Royal College of Music. Since then, he has been constantly in demand both as a recitalist and accompanist, and his playing takes him to many parts of the world. Learn more at rogersayer.org.

The Royal Canadian College of Organists is the national voice for the organ and its music in Canada. We support and promote the organ music community through learning opportunities, professional certification, communications and advocacy. Everyone is welcome in our community from beginner to professional organists, composers, organ builders and organ music fans. For over 100 years we have been dedicated to promoting and sustaining excellence in organ music, coast to coast. Visit rcco.ca to find out more about our centres, programs, events and scholarships across Canada.

Comments