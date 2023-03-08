Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The National Ballet Of Canada Welcomes 200 Newcomers To CINDERELLA

Choreographed by Kudelka, Cinderella is an unrivaled adaptation of the classic fairy tale. 

Mar. 08, 2023  
Hope Muir, Joan and Jerry Lozinski Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, and Barry Hughson, Executive Director, announced today that the company has partnered with Canoo, an initiative of the Institute for Canadian Citizenship, to welcome 200 newcomers to Canada to a reception and performance of James Kudelka's Cinderella on March 14, 2023.

For over a decade, half a million newcomers and their families have joined the Canoo app and had the opportunity to experience over 1,400 cultural and outdoor experiences in Canada. Canoo offers newcomers access to experiences and offerings of its partners, Canada's largest welcome network. The National Ballet of Canada first partnered with Canoo in November of 2022.

Canoo was founded in 2010 by former Governor General Adrienne Clarkson and novelist John Ralston Saul, who will both be in attendance to welcome the 200 Canoo newcomer members to the event, which includes an exclusive Canoo pre-performance reception and an opportunity to learn more about Cinderella.

"Accessibility and cultivating an interest in the arts are central to The National Ballet of Canada's mandate to enrich the lives of Canadians. Our partnership with Canoo represents this commitment and we could not be more thrilled to welcome 200 newcomers to this performance of Cinderella as our guests," said Hughson.

"Many organizations declare themselves to be welcoming to newcomers but the National Ballet does more than talk: they deliver a tangible, first-class welcome via Canoo," said Daniel Bernhard, CEO, Institute for Canadian Citizenship. "Our founders, the Rt. Hon Adrienne Clarkson and John Ralston Saul are long-time champions of the ballet and big believers in the power of the arts to foster belonging. With this partnership, we honour their legacy of building citizenship through culture and reaffirm the National Ballet's position as one of Canada's most welcoming cultural institutions."

Choreographed by Kudelka, Cinderella is an unrivaled adaptation of the classic fairy tale. Set to Prokofiev's vibrant score with Art Deco-inspired designs by David Boechler and lighting by Christopher Dennis, Cinderella is onstage March 10 - 19, 2023.




