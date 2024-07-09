The National Ballet Of Canada Launches New Brand

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hope Muir, Joan and Jerry Lozinski Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, has unveiled a new visual identity and brand for the company to launch the 2024/25 season. Created in partnership with acclaimed Canadian agency Bruce Mau Design (BMD), the National Ballet's bold new look is inviting, contemporary and embraces an exciting new era under Muir.

Bold. Inviting. Unexpected. Accessible. The National Ballet's new brand features creative storytelling and stunning new imagery that invites human connection and focuses on the dancers' individuality, artistry and athleticism. Motion and video elements also figure prominently in the new identity which includes a fully redesigned website as well as branded company merchandise that will be on sale at the Four Seasons Centre in the fall.

“The brand isn't just a logo,” said Muir. “It's a philosophy that has to represent our company and culture, our value system and how we want to move forward as an organization. The new look is bold and brave and sets the stage for dialogue. We're providing access and we're providing a diverse repertoire. It's an exciting moment to be here.”

Dubbed ‘The Storyteller', the centrepiece of the new brand features a wordmark with creative taglines that speak directly to audiences. Laura Stein, BMD's Chief Creative Officer, led the project for the agency and explained, “with The Storyteller, the entire company becomes a protagonist. The logo is followed by a story, an invitation, an action that draws you into the National Ballet.”

“It has been nearly 20 years since the National Ballet last rebranded and it was the right time to revisit our visual identity,” said Belinda Bale, Director of Marketing and Communications. “We wanted to create a brand that reflects who the company is today, but also where we want to go in the future. The new brand is an opportunity for the company to share our stories and invite audiences, both existing and new, to engage with us in a more meaningful way.”

