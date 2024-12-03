The City Of Mississauga Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring The Beach Boys, Shea Couleé And More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The City Of Mississauga Announces Stellar 2025 Lineup Featuring The Beach Boys, Shea Couleé, Sesame Street Live, And More!

Mississauga, ON — The City of Mississauga (COM) is thrilled to unveil its additions to the 2025 season, a spectacular lineup of performances and events that promise to inspire, entertain, and unite audiences of all ages. From the legendary Beach Boys gracing the Paramount Fine Foods Centre (PFFC) stage with their timeless hits to electrifying performances at the Living Arts Centre (LAC) by Shea Couleé, immersive family favorites like Sesame Street Live!, and innovative artistic collaborations, the 2025 lineup is packed with unforgettable moments that celebrate creativity, diversity, and community.

Highlights of the 2025 events:

February 1, 2025 - The Harlem Globetrotters 2025 World Tour Presented by Jersey Mike's Subs at PFFC

You love the dunks, alley-oops, looooong shots, magic, history and laughs! Don’t miss your chance to see what fans love about the Harlem Globetrotters plus more as the world-famous Globetrotters level-up every game with all-new, exciting challenges in 2025!

March 9, 2025 – Sing-a-long-a: The Greatest Showman at LAC

Look out ‘cause here it comes! Cheer on Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron, and sing along with all the hits in this unforgettable screening experience of The Greatest Showman.

With lyrics displayed on the screen, you can join in as loud as you like and enjoy a totally new way to experience this smash-hit movie. Never been to a Sing-a-long-a event? Now is the time to dive in! Come dressed to impress in your best top hat and tails—or add a beard if you fancy—and sing your heart out for the best night ever with your friends!

Please note: This is a screening of the movie, not a live stage show.

April 3, 2025 – The Beach Boys Endless Summer Gold at PFFC

Get ready for a night of timeless classics as the legendary Beach Boys bring their iconic sound to the Paramount Fine Foods Centre. Known for their feel-good hits and sun-soaked harmonies, this performance promises an unforgettable evening of nostalgia and joy.

April 25, 2025 – Shea Couleé at LAC

Shea Couleé, a trailblazing figure in drag and entertainment, takes the Main Auditorium stage for an electrifying performance. Known for their boundary-pushing artistry, Shea’s show promises an unforgettable night of storytelling, music, and celebration of individuality.

April 26, 2025 – Twin Flames x River North Duo Collaboration at LAC

Award-winning Canadian folk duo Twin Flames teams up with River North Duo for an intimate performance in the Studio Theatre. This collaborative event will spotlight their unique blend of storytelling, music, and cultural heritage, making for an evening of deeply moving and unforgettable artistry.

June 29, 2025 – Sesame Street Live! Say Hello at LAC

Bring the whole family to experience Sesame Street Live! as the beloved characters take the Main Auditorium stage. This engaging and interactive performance will delight audiences of all ages, blending nostalgia with a joyful celebration of childhood.

March 30 & May 3, 2025 – Adaptive Concerts: Presenting Pratibha Arts and the Canadian Chamber Orchestra in collaboration with Xenia Concerts at LAC

These adaptive morning music performances are being presented in a family-friendly, inclusive environment that embraces neurodiversity and disability.

March 30: Mesmerizing Indian classical music and dance with Pratibha Arts, showcasing a vibrant fusion of tradition and innovation.

May 3: The Canadian Chamber Orchestra presents a stirring performance, blending classical and contemporary works to create a transformative musical experience.

January to May 2025 – REEL Thursdays in Collaboration with TIFF Film Circuit at LAC

Presented at the LAC, REEL Thursdays is a curated film series that celebrates diverse stories and themes. The City of Mississauga is proud to host this monthly series in the Screening Room at LAC from January to May 2025. Confirmed dates/titles with more info to come soon:

GHOSTLIGHT (January 9) – Film series kickoff.

ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT (March 13) – Celebrating International Women’s Month.

DRIVE BACK HOME (April 10) – Canadian Screen Awards and Canadian Film Day.

About the Living Arts Centre

Located in the heart of downtown Mississauga, The Living Arts Centre is a premier venue for performing arts, offering three state-of-the-art theatres and a variety of amenities, including free underground parking on evenings and weekends, as well as pre-show dining at LIVE Restaurant. Since opening its doors in 1997, the LAC has welcomed over 400,000 culturally diverse visitors each year, establishing itself as a vibrant hub of creativity and artistic inspiration.

About the Paramount Fine Foods Centre

Since opening in October 1998, the Paramount Fine Foods Centre has hosted nearly 3,000 event days and welcomed more than 4 million visitors.

Over its twenty-five years of operation, the facility has staged numerous high-profile events including regional, provincial, national and world hockey and figure skating championships, such as Skate Canada International. The venue has also hosted the Duke University Basketball Tour and the world famous Harlem Globetrotters. The facility has welcomed artists such as Green Day, Russell Peters, The Strokes, The Tragically Hip, Kadim Al Sahir, Joker Xue, B.B. King, and the White Stripes.

For more information on the full lineup and ticket availability, visit www.livingartscentre.ca or www.paramountfinefoodscentre.com. Tickets are also available through www.Ticketmaster.ca.

Ticketing: Phone: 905-306-6000 / Email: Ticket.Operations@mississauga.ca

Media Contact:

Ashley Belmer, B-Rebel PR | ash@b-rebelpr.com

