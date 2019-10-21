The Best Deals During Weird and Wonderful Week in Toronto

It's the weirdest and wonderful-est time of the year, and TodayTix is here with the best spooky, funky, and festive events and shows to complete your Halloween season. Weird & Wonderful Week is Oct. 22-31, and you can get tickets from $25 to some of the city's most unique offerings. So grab a pumpkin spice latte, throw on that costume (if that's your thing), and get ready to experience Toronto in all of its autumnal glory.

The Funhouse is an immersive experience brought to life by visual artists from across Toronto, with featured environments inspired by local musical artists. As you descend down a rabbit hole, discover an alternate universe of art, interactive tech, and music.

"Where Dark Things Dwell" is an escape-style game taking place throughout Black Creek Pioneer Village, playable by up to 60 people at once. Stopping in the sleepy village of Black Creek for a night's rest, you and your fellow travellers find yourselves trapped as strange cultists work to awaken an ancient evil force. Now it's up to you to stop the cultists' curse. Get an extra $5 off during Weird & Wonderful Week.

Let's do the Time Warp Agaiiinnnnnn! This comedy horror and cult classic tells the story of newly engaged couple Brad Majors ("A-HOLE!") and Janet Weiss ("SLUT!"), who meet a group of strange individuals. Get weird with $25 tix to 11PM shows.

Based on the Oscar-winning movie, "Priscilla" is the hilarious adventure of three friends who hop aboard a battered old bus bound for the Outback to put on the show of a lifetime. This smash-hit show features a dazzling array of stunning costumes and fabulous feathers. Get tix from $25 for Weird & Wonderful Week.





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You