The 20th Annual Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival Set For March

The Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival has announced the line-up for its 20th anniversary edition from March 5-16, 2025 at The Theatre Centre and Comedy Bar Bloor in Toronto. Celebrating this important milestone in the company of over 70 sketch comedy troupes from around North America, TOsketchfest boasts over 50 high-energy showcases of contemporary sketch comedy, drag, storytelling, musical comedy, and clown, as well as the 8th annual TOsketchfest Film Festival, featuring hilarious shorts and micro-shorts from all over the world.



Featured headliner performances from local Toronto sensations include viral TikTok impressionist Tom Hearn with a special guest appearance by Canada's Drag Race winner Priyanka; Canadian Screen Award winners TallBoyz; solo sketch artist Julie Nolke (Dying on the Outside); a live podcast recording from Firecracker Department, spearheaded by Second City alumna Naomi Snieckus; a presentation of the acclaimed 13 Plays About ADHD All At the Same Time, Outstanding New Work nominee at the 2024 MyEntertainmentWorld Critics’ Pick Awards; I’m with Stewwwww Pitt, created by Hannan Younis (Crave’s Bria Mack Gets a Life) and Rakhee Morzaria (Hulu/CBC’s Run the Burbs); beloved Toronto event Rapp Battlez; and more.



The TOsketchfest25 Lineup features:



13 Plays About ADHD All At The Same Time, 24 Double B, Ajahnis Charley, Amanda Xeller (Brooklyn), Anders Yates, Andy Assaf, Anesti Danelis, Bad Medicine (DC), Beggar's Canyon, Best By Far, BDB Comedy Club, Big Apartment (NYC), Big Chick Energy, Boyband Breakup (NYC), Cam Wyllie, Carson & Taylor, Cheap Wine, Colonial Circus, Comedy Dance Chicago (Chicago), Dave Barclay, DumpTruck (NYC), Emily Jeffers, Erica Gellert, Firecracker Department, Pat Gourdeau, Ghost Girl (NYC), Gillian Bartolucci, Good News Toronto, Griffin Toplitsky and Rhys Naylor, Hillary Yaas, I’m with Stewwwww Pitt, Jackie and Allison (NYC/Los Angeles), Johnnie McNamara Walker, Jon Blair, Joy Provision, Julie Nolke, Legally Brown, Lou Laurence (Montreal), Manic Depressive Thrillness: A Mad Musical Comedy, MILK!, MK Morris, Nkasi Ogbonnah, Potato Potato, Rabble Rabble (Los Angeles), Red Hot Sili Peppers, Sam Hancock, Seth K. Thomas (Los Angeles), Shannon Lahaie, Sketch to the Death, Small Friend Tall Friend, Solo Act, Srutika Sabu, Success 5000 (Edmonton), Summer Dad, Tallboyz, Templeton Philharmonic, The Incredible Shrinking Matt & Jacquie (Philadelphia), The Understudies, Tita Collective, Tom Hearn with special guest Priyanka, Tony Ho, Trash Panda, TSTMRKT (Las Vegas), Vest of Friends, Vivek Srikanthan, We're All In This Forever, West 2 West, and Woody Fu (Los Angeles).



The Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival is Canada’s premier festival celebrating scripted, ensemble comedy boasting multiple days of comedy on professional stages, each year featuring approximately 200 comedians. Since 2005, the Festival has brought sketch comedy to wider audiences with ticketed and free performances showcasing hundreds of emerging comedians alongside a slate of top-flight headliner acts such as Tallboyz, Kate McKinnon, Ramy Youssef and Jonathan Bryalock of Inside Jokes Films, The Kids in the Hall, Ninja Sex Party, Sasheer Zamata, Michael Ian Black, and Gavin Crawford.



TOsketchfest is a registered charity and supports Canadian comedic writer-performers through showcases, professional development and direct funding through the Sketch Comedy Project Fund in partnership with the Pat & Tony Adams Freedom Fund for The Arts. For 20 years, TOsketchfest has been a home for Canada’s comedy creators, complementing its excellent onstage offerings with longstanding advocacy for the Canadian comedy industry, fighting tirelessly for comedy to be a recognized art form among the country’s government funding bodies.



