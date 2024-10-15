Tapestry Opera Announces 2024/2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This season, Tapestry Opera will celebrate 45 years of producing innovative, powerful opera that reflects and changes the world around us.

This season, Tapestry Opera finishes construction and will launch a new performing arts facility and venue at 877 Yonge Street in the heart of downtown Toronto in partnership with Nightwood Theatre and St Clare's Multifaith Housing Society. Tapestry celebrates its anniversary with two multi-award-winning shows, Sanctuary Song and Jacqueline, and inaugurates its new venue with a new concert series.

Tapestry Opera, a trailblazer in the performing arts sector, leads the way with national initiatives Women in Musical Leadership, the Canadian Opera Resource, and new Canadian opera commissions, two of which will be announced later this season. 2024-2025 will be a banner year for its commitment to innovation and driving positive change in the arts.

Acclaimed Production: Jacqueline

Libretto by Royce Vavrek | Music by Luna Pearl Woolf | Dramaturgy and Direction by Michael Hidetoshi Mori

The Betty Oliphant Theatre | February 20 - 23, 2025

Fresh off a hugely successful run at West Edge Opera in San Francisco, Jacqueline is an unmissable show and a powerful display of virtuosity.

Jacqueline explores the meteoric rise and tragic fall of Jacqueline du Pré through her relationship with her cello. Who is the much-admired Jacqueline when the one thing that most defines her is taken away by multiple sclerosis?

Brought to life by two contemporary stars, celebrated soprano Marnie Breckenridge plays Jacqueline, and former du Pré protégé and world-renowned cellist Matt Haimovitz plays her constant companion, her cello.

Venue Launch: In Concert with Tapestry & Friends

877 Yonge Street | Saturday, March 22, 2025

Launch the new theatre with a celebratory concert featuring Tapestry's beloved artists accompanied by the Bösendorfer Imperial grand piano, followed by a reception for all attendees.

A free community concert in the afternoon, followed by a ticketed concert in the evening.

Production: Sanctuary Song

Composed by Abigail Richardson | Libretto by Marjorie Chan

Directed by Michael Mori | Music Direction by Greg Oh

877 Yonge Street | May 9 - 25, 2025

Based on a true story, Sanctuary Song explores the story of Sydney, an elephant whose remarkable journey culminates in her release into a Tennessee sanctuary.

Written by the award-winning team of librettist Marjorie Chan and composer Abigail Richardson-Schulte, Sanctuary Song is a story for audiences of all ages that uncovers powerful truths in the life of an exceptionally resilient elephant. Directed by Michael Hidetoshi Mori and featuring original choreography by Aria Evans, audiences enter a circus and leave with the song of elephants in their ears.

This one-hour performance is an “opera for all ages" and the perfect afternoon or evening out for the whole family.

In Concert with Obsidian Theatre Company

877 Yonge Street | Saturday, March 22, 2025

Revel in the talent of Canada's finest Black opera artists.

What better than a brand-new concert series to feature our brand-new home? We'll showcase extraordinary talent in concert with our Bösendorfter Imperial grand piano to celebrate great music in our new neighbourhood.

A free community concert in the afternoon, followed by a ticketed event in the evening.

Tapestry's Artistic and General Director Michael Mori:

"We are thrilled to unveil our 24/25 season as we celebrate 45 years of Tapestry Opera with an exciting and dynamic array of productions welcoming performing-arts-loving audiences to our newly built downtown home. It's a remarkable moment for Tapestry and Toronto to add a vital new venue to the independent performing arts scene. From virtuosic storytelling in Jacqueline to an elephant's heartwarming journey in Sanctuary Song, this season's programming reflects our commitment to innovative and accessible opera. We invite audiences of all ages to join us as we celebrate our rich history and open the doors to our future, celebrating the transformative power of music and storytelling in the heart of Toronto."

ABOUT TAPESTRY OPERA

Tapestry Opera is an award-winning Toronto-based company dedicated to creating, developing and performing original Canadian opera. Tapestry is passionate about uniquely Canadian stories, told in innovative settings unforgettably interpreted by world-class artists. Tapestry supports emerging artists, develops new audiences and brings Canadian opera to the world stage. Founded in 1979, Tapestry is the voice of original contemporary Canadian opera.

