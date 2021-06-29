Tafelmusik Presents BAROQUE & BEYOND Outdoor Chamber Concerts

As part of its commitment to contributing to community life in a meaningful way, Tafelmusik is pleased to partner with Canadian Stage to present Baroque and Beyond outdoor chamber music concerts July 8, 9, and 10, 2021.

These performances are part of Canadian Stage's Dream in High Park - the company's bold and inclusive approach to summer programming at the High Park Amphitheatre, designed to build, strengthen, and restore community connection through the performing arts.



A limited number of Pay-What-You-Wish tickets for Dream in High Park will be made available July 1 at 12 noon through Canadian Stage's box office.

Tafelmusik's concerts are part of a line-up that includes everything from theatre and dance to contemporary and classical music, comedy, family programming, and more.

Featuring two or three members of Tafelmusik orchestra and presented in an informal style with introductions from the musicians, these intimate 60-minute chamber concerts offer a different program each night:

Thursday, July 8Julia Wedman, violin | Patrick G. Jordan, viola | Margaret Gay , violoncelloJoseph Leopold Edler von Eybler String Trio in C Major, op. 2Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento in E-flat Major, K.563Giovanni Battista Noferi Trio in E-flat Major, op. 15, no. 3 Franz Schubert String Trio in B-flat Major, D.471 Ludwig van Beethoven String Trio in C Minor, op. 9, no. 3

Friday, July 9Echoes of ScotlandGeneviève Gilardeau, violin | Lucas Harris, lute Robert Mackintosh Mrs. Oswald's FavouriteAlexander Munro Sonata on "Bonny Jean of Aberdeen"David Greenberg Barbara's Reverse PassacailleJohann Heinrich Schmelzer Sonata quarta Charles McLean Sonata on " 'Twas within a furlong of Edinburgh town" (after Henry Purcell John Beck Pieces from the Balcarres lute manuscriptNicola Matteis Ground after the Scotch humour

Saturday, July 10Christopher Verrette, violin | Brandon Chui, viola | Felix Deak, violoncelloLuigi Boccherini Trio in D Major, op. 14, no. 4 Ludwig van Beethoven Trio in E-flat Major, op. 3