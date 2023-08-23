Tafelmusik Launches 45th Anniversary Season With Beethoven Symphonies 4 & 5

Tafelmusik's 45th anniversary season kicks off with an all-Beethoven blockbuster on Sept 22 at 8pm, Sept 23 at 8pm, & Sept 24 at 3pm at Koerner Hall, TELUS Centre for Performance and Learning. Conductor Bruno Weil leads this celebratory program pairing the brilliant Symphony no. 4 with the truly iconic Symphony no. 5. Tickets are available at the Koerner Hall box office, rcmusic.com/tickets.



Tafelmusik is known for incisive, trailblazing period performances of Beethoven's symphonies—interpretations marked by an extraordinary transparency, unearthing new sounds and textures. Gut strings, period winds, and natural brass impart fresh colour and a sense of urgency to this powerful music. These qualities earned Tafelmusik a 2005 JUNO Award for its recording of Symphony No. 5, and a JUNO Award nomination for its 2012 live concert recording of Symphony No. 4.



Under Weil's direction, Tafelmusik has performed and recorded all nine Beethoven symphonies. Their much-admired collaboration was forged over the course of more than 30 years, through annual appearances as orchestra-in-residence (1993 to 2011) at the Klang und Raum Festival in Irsee, Germany, and in sold-out concerts at home in Toronto.



“Tafelmusik's relationship with Bruno Weil combines trust, musical exploration, and relentless commitment to the music, and has become a benchmark for all of Tafelmusik's artistic collaborations,” says Cristina Zacharias, Artistic Co-Director of Tafelmusik. “In planning for Tafelmusik's 45th anniversary season, an invitation to Bruno felt like a natural choice — reminding us where Tafelmusik came from while propelling us toward our future. None of our passion for this music has faded, and we are so eager to bring it to our home audience for this celebration.”



“Tafelmusik's exploration of Beethoven's symphonies with Bruno Weil over the years has been profound and intensely rewarding,” says Glenn Hodgins, Executive Director. “As we count down to the launch the orchestra's 45th anniversary season, we look forward to welcoming Maestro Weil back to Toronto for inspiring performances that promise to be unforgettable.”



“It is an honour to return to the stage with Tafelmusik almost 20 years since our first recordings of Beethoven symphonies,” says Bruno Weil, guest director. “The musicians of Tafelmusik continue to bring such intensity, honesty, and absolute delight to the music. There are few joys greater than bringing the idealism and passion of Beethoven's music to life with my dear friends.”



