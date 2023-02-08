Tafelmusik Announces New Series At Toronto Botanical Garden

Tafelmusik has announced Tafelmusik at the Garden, a new three-concert chamber series created in partnership with the Toronto Botanical Garden (TBG). These Sunday afternoon concerts take place at 2pm in the lovely Floral Hall, indoors at the TBG. Tickets are on sale now through the TBG, with a special discount for TBG members and Tafelmusik subscribers. For tickets and complete program information, visit torontobotanicalgarden.ca.



"Music and gardens have gone hand-in-hand throughout history. At Toronto Botanical Garden we have a long-held tradition of the Edwards Summer Music Series," says Stephanie Jutila, Executive Director, Toronto Botanical Garden. "And when we asked our community what they want more of, we heard loud and clear, more art, more music, more performances. Following a very successful summer concert with Tafelmusik, our two organizations grew the seed of an idea into the launch of a new music series. We are tremendously grateful to Tafelmusik for partnering on the inaugural winter music series at the Garden and expanding our community programming. We welcome the community to partake in this new partnership and programming."



"We are delighted to partner with Toronto Botanical Garden for these chamber concerts, which take place in the most beautiful setting imaginable," says Daniela Nardi, Tafelmusik's Interim Executive Director. "The inaugural Tafelmusik in the Garden winter series aligns with our quest to explore baroque and beyond while nurturing community life. In the depths of a Canadian winter, nothing could be more alluring than the promise of spring accompanied by the sound of live music."



Tafelmusik at the Garden series at a glance:





Sunday, February 26 at 2pm

Patricia Ahern & Geneviève Gilardeau, violins; Keiran Campbell, cello;

Charlotte Nediger, harpsichord



As February draws to a close, thoughts turn increasingly to the garden and its promise. The scent of spring infuses this program that intersperses musical portraits of flowers, the birds, and the bees between sonatas from the verdant gardens of England, Scotland, the Netherlands, Italy, France, and Austria. With music by Reincken, Peerson, Oswald, Couperin, Fiorè, Rameau, Schmelzer, and Avison.

Sunday, March 26 at 2pm

Johanna Novom, violin; Brandon Chui, viola; Michael Unterman, cello



One of Mozart's grandest chamber works, his Divertimento in E-flat Major, was written for the diminutive string trio, a formation that emphasizes clarity of texture and the individuality of its players. The Divertimento is preceded by an arrangement for string trio, attributed to Mozart, of two movements from an organ sonata by J.S. Bach.

Sunday, April 30 at 2pm

Christopher Verrette & Julia Wedman, violins



A musical journey from Shakespeare's London to Paris on the eve of revolution with music from a variety of nations and backgrounds, some real and some imaginary. Includes Telemann's Gulliver Suite and Guignon's re-imagining of Rameau's Les Sauvages, as well as duos by Morley, Leclair, Bologne, and Madame Lombardini de Sirmen.



Tafelmusik is an orchestra, choir, and experience that celebrates beauty through music of the past. Founded over 40 years ago on the pillars of passion, learning, and artistic excellence, Tafelmusik continues to bring new energy to baroque music and beyond. Historically informed performances of 17th- to 19th-century instrumental and choral music share the stage with vibrant, insightful multimedia programs, and bold new music written just for the group. Each piece is played on period instruments, underscored and illuminated by scholarship.



Through dynamic performances, international touring, award-winning recordings, and comprehensive education programs, Tafelmusik invites audiences to engage with beauty and experience the breadth of emotion music can inspire.