TSO Offers Free Live Stream Performance On June 9 As Gift To The Community

The Toronto Symphony Orchestra (TSO) celebrates the final weeks of its 2021/22 season with a Free TSO Live Stream of Gimeno Conducts Grieg & Mahler, on June 9, 2022 at 8:00pm, and available for viewing through Thursday, June 15. The program includes two World PremiÃ¨res-both commissioned by the TSO as part of its Centennial Celebrations-and masterworks by Edvard Grieg and Gustav Mahler.

The evening begins with a short Celebration Prelude: The Drastic Irony by Canadian-Iranian and Toronto resident Iman Habibi. Music Director Gustavo Gimeno pays tribute to his native Spain by showcasing two eminent Spanish artists: composer Francisco Coll, whose new work, Elysian, reinforces his reputation as one of today's most striking and individual musical voices; and, virtuoso Javier Perianes tackles Grieg's Piano Concerto, with its lush Romanticism and richly melodic, folk-infused musicality.

The concert concludes with the mythic, cosmic world of Mahler's Symphony No. 1, an absorbing, all-embracing epic on the grandest scale.

"As we near the end of our 2021/22 season, we wanted to offer a gift to members of the community who have not yet been able to join us in Roy Thomson Hall," says Music Director Gustavo Gimeno. "Of course, nothing replaces the experience of seeing and hearing an orchestra live, but, the musicians and I are very much looking forward to sharing this wonderful program, and the talents of Spanish guest pianist Javier Perianes, with audiences in the concert hall as well as online!"

The Free TSO Live Stream is available in addition to the paid in-person performance in Roy Thomson Hall that evening, and will be available for viewing through Thursday, June 15, 2022.

RSVP for the Free TSO Live Stream by 11:59pm on Wednesday, June 8 at TSO.CA/LiveStream

Once signed up via the RSVP form, patrons will receive a link to access the concert on the day of the performance. An archived version of the concert will also be available for viewing via the same link through June 15, 2022.

Tickets for the live performance of Gimeno Conducts Grieg & Mahler in Roy Thomson Hall Thursday, June 9 at 8:00pm, start at $29 and are available through TSO.CA, or by contacting TSO Patron Services at 416.598.3375.

Program:

Thu, June 9 at 8:00pm (additional live performance only June 11 at 8:00pm)

Gimeno Conducts Grieg & Mahler

Gustavo Gimeno, conductor

Javier Perianes, piano

Iman Habibi: The Drastic Irony: Celebration Prelude (World PremiÃ¨re/TSO Commission)

Francisco Coll: Elysian (World PremiÃ¨re/TSO Co-Commission)

Grieg: Piano Concerto

Mahler: Symphony No. 1