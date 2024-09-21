THIS FEELS LIKE THE END to Play The 2024 Next Stage Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Aurinko and the Toronto Fringe will present the World Premiere of THIS FEELS LIKE THE END.

Faith, folklore, and conspiracy collide in this riveting new play as part of the 2024 Next Stage Theatre Festival.

One morning, all over the world, the sun doesn't rise. Or the next morning. Or the next. Five individuals, between Toronto and Finland's far north, seek answers in a world that keeps spinning on... even after what feels like the end.

Part multicultural thriller, part magical realism, This Feels Like The End puts a folklore-inspired spin on speculative fiction.

First developed as part of Vancouver's Playwrights Theatre Centre's Block A Program, and completed with the support of an Ontario Arts Council Grant upon the recommendation of the Toronto Fringe, This Feels Like The End sold out as a staged reading at UpintheAir Theatre's 2023 rEvolver Festival in Vancouver. Now, with the support of the Canada Council for the Arts, Theatre Aurinko premieres this show as their inaugural full production.

Featuring Cameron Laurie (Dora Award Winner and two-time nominee for his work with The Howland Company where he is a Founder and Artistic Leader), Jasmine Case (2024 Dora Award Winner for Outstanding Individual Performance in YPT's Truth), Landon Nesbitt (2024 Dora Award Nominee for Outstanding Ensemble in Canadian Stage's The Inheritance), Tara Koehler (soon to appear in HBO Max's Welcome to Derry) and Finnish-Canadian playwright/performer Bonnie Duff.

This Feels Like The End premieres as part of the 2024 Next Stage Theatre Festival, presented by the Toronto Fringe at Buddies in Bad Times Theatre, 12 Alexander St, Toronto

SHOWTIMES:

October 17th, 5pm

October 19th, 2:30pm

October 21st 7:15pm

October 23rd, 5pm

October 25th, 7:30pm

October 27th, 4:30pm

CREDITS:

By Bonnie Duff

Directed by Michelle Blight

Stage Managed by Sabrina Weinstein

Sound Design & Compositions by Jake Schindler

Lighting Design by Mathilda Kane

Scenic Design by Meredith Wolting

Featuring Jasmine Case, Bonnie Duff, Tara Koehler, Cameron Laurie and Landon Nesbitt

Tickets for the Next Stage Theatre Festival and can be purchased by phone at (416) 966-1062 or online at www.fringetoronto.com. Tickets can also be purchased in-person at the Next Stage Festival Box Office at the Buddies in Bad Times Theatre throughout the duration of the festival (October 16th-27th), beginning one hour before the first show of the day. Learn more about the show and the Next Stage Festival here.

Theatre Aurinko Website

