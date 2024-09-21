THIS FEELS LIKE THE END to Play The 2024 Next Stage Festival

Performances begin October 17th.
Theatre Aurinko and the Toronto Fringe will present the World Premiere of THIS FEELS LIKE THE END.
Faith, folklore, and conspiracy collide in this riveting new play as part of the 2024 Next Stage Theatre Festival.
One morning, all over the world, the sun doesn't rise. Or the next morning. Or the next. Five individuals, between Toronto and Finland's far north, seek answers in a world that keeps spinning on... even after what feels like the end.
Part multicultural thriller, part magical realism, This Feels Like The End puts a folklore-inspired spin on speculative fiction.
First developed as part of Vancouver's Playwrights Theatre Centre's Block A Program, and completed with the support of an Ontario Arts Council Grant upon the recommendation of the Toronto Fringe, This Feels Like The End sold out as a staged reading at UpintheAir Theatre's 2023 rEvolver Festival in Vancouver. Now, with the support of the Canada Council for the Arts, Theatre Aurinko premieres this show as their inaugural full production.
Featuring Cameron Laurie (Dora Award Winner and two-time nominee for his work with The Howland Company where he is a Founder and Artistic Leader), Jasmine Case (2024 Dora Award Winner for Outstanding Individual Performance in YPT's Truth), Landon Nesbitt (2024 Dora Award Nominee for Outstanding Ensemble in Canadian Stage's The Inheritance), Tara Koehler (soon to appear in HBO Max's Welcome to Derry) and Finnish-Canadian playwright/performer Bonnie Duff.
This Feels Like The End premieres as part of the 2024 Next Stage Theatre Festival, presented by the Toronto Fringe at Buddies in Bad Times Theatre, 12 Alexander St, Toronto
October 17th, 5pm
October 19th, 2:30pm
October 21st 7:15pm
October 23rd, 5pm
October 25th, 7:30pm
October 27th, 4:30pm
By Bonnie Duff
Directed by Michelle Blight
Stage Managed by Sabrina Weinstein
Sound Design & Compositions by Jake Schindler
Lighting Design by Mathilda Kane
Scenic Design by Meredith Wolting
Featuring Jasmine Case, Bonnie Duff, Tara Koehler, Cameron Laurie and Landon Nesbitt
Tickets for the Next Stage Theatre Festival and can be purchased by phone at (416) 966-1062 or online at www.fringetoronto.com. Tickets can also be purchased in-person at the Next Stage Festival Box Office at the Buddies in Bad Times Theatre throughout the duration of the festival (October 16th-27th), beginning one hour before the first show of the day. Learn more about the show and the Next Stage Festival here.
Videos