THE WIZARD OF OZ: A HOLIDAY MUSICAL PANTO FOR ALL Announced At The Canadian Stage Company

Canadian Stage Company, in association with Ross Petty Productions and the Elgin and Winter Garden Theatres, has announced the return of Petty's annual holiday pantos. This year's production will be THE WIZARD OF OZ: A HOLIDAY MUSICAL PANTO FOR ALL.

As previously announced, Dan Chameroy will return as the fan-favourite Plumbum. Also starring is Julia Pulo (SIX) as Dorothy and Vanessa Sears (Is God Is, New York New York) as the Witch. The cast also includes Eddie Glen (returning for his 17th panto) as Scarecrow, Jonathan Cullen (Rock of Ages) as Tin Man, and Saphire Demitro (Rock of Ages) as Lion.

THE WIZARD OF OZ

Written by Matt Murray · Direction by Ted Dykstra

Choreography by Jennifer Mote · Music Direction by Mark Camilleri

Starring:

Julia Pulo, Vanessa Sears, Dan Chameroy

Eddie Glen, Jonathan Cullen, Saphire Demitro

With:

Jordan Bell, Andrew Broderick, Sierra Holder, Kirstyn Russelle

Winter Garden Theatre, 189 Yonge Street, Toronto

December 6, 2024 - January 5, 2025

