THE WIZARD OF OZ: A HOLIDAY MUSICAL PANTO FOR ALL Announced At The Canadian Stage Company

Dan Chameroy will return as the fan-favourite Plumbum.
Canadian Stage Company, in association with Ross Petty Productions and the Elgin and Winter Garden Theatres, has announced the return of Petty's annual holiday pantos. This year's production will be THE WIZARD OF OZ: A HOLIDAY MUSICAL PANTO FOR ALL.
As previously announced, Dan Chameroy will return as the fan-favourite Plumbum. Also starring is Julia Pulo (SIX) as Dorothy and Vanessa Sears (Is God Is, New York New York) as the Witch. The cast also includes Eddie Glen (returning for his 17th panto) as Scarecrow, Jonathan Cullen (Rock of Ages) as Tin Man, and Saphire Demitro (Rock of Ages) as Lion.
Written by Matt Murray · Direction by Ted Dykstra
Choreography by Jennifer Mote · Music Direction by Mark Camilleri
Starring:
Julia Pulo, Vanessa Sears, Dan Chameroy
Eddie Glen, Jonathan Cullen, Saphire Demitro
With:
Jordan Bell, Andrew Broderick, Sierra Holder, Kirstyn Russelle
Winter Garden Theatre, 189 Yonge Street, Toronto
December 6, 2024 - January 5, 2025
Videos