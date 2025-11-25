THE SOUND OF MUSIC and More Set for the Mirvish Theatres This Week

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This week for Mirvish Productions features a new shows beginning performances; another moving from the rehearsal hall into the theatre for technical rehearsals, and yet another ending its monthlong run.

When all four Mirvish theatres are in full operation, 48,400 theatregoers are required each week to fill all available seats. That’s the equivalent of a full Rogers Centre. Multiply by 52 weeks, and 2,516,000 theatregoers have to be found. These are not small numbers. The theatre business in Toronto is a going concern, employing thousands, appealing to millions each year and creating substantial economic growth.

SHOWS:

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

November 25, 2025 – January 4, 2026

The Princess of Wales Theatre

THE SOUND OF MUSIC features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, suggested by “The Trapp Family Singers” by Maria Augusta Trapp. The 60th anniversary of the Oscar®-winning film, which continues to be one of the most successful movie musicals of all time, will be celebrated in 2025.

This production is directed by Jack O’Brien (2024 recipient of Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre), and choreographed by Danny Mefford (Broadway’s Kimberly Akimbo, Dear Evan Hansen, Fun Home).

For 65 years, THE SOUND OF MUSIC has been one of our “favorite things.” With its timeless story and irresistibly charming score, this Rodgers & Hammerstein classic isn’t just meant to be enjoyed - it’s meant to be shared. Directed by three-time Tony Award® winner Jack O’Brien (Hairspray), this vibrant and romantic tale of Maria and the von Trapp family features beloved songs like “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and “Edelweiss.”

WE WILL ROCK YOU

November 28, 2025 - January 18, 2026

The CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre

The international hit musical that features and celebrates the iconic music of Queen - We Will Rock You, is making its way to Toronto in a brand-new revival production from Quebec!

The French-language production has been touring Quebec since June and will play Toronto’s CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre in an English-language version from November 28, 2025 - January 18, 2026. The production features an all-Canadian cast of top musical theatre talent from Quebec and Ontario.

Celebrating 25 Queen songs, including the classics “Somebody to Love,” “Another One Bites the Dust,” “We Are the Champions,” “Under Pressure,” “Don’t Stop Me Now” and, of course, the timeless classic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” WE WILL ROCK YOU is set in the near future on a planet controlled by a powerful corporation. Globalization is complete. Individuality is taboo. All music is now computer-generated, rock music has been eradicated, and musical instruments are banned. The sole hope for liberation rests on an unlikely resistance: an alliance of Bohemian rebels, waiting for a hero to lead them in the battle to bring “rock power” to the people.

& JULIET

December 3, 2025 – May 17, 2026

The Royal Alexandra Theatre

The International Smash Hit Returns In A Brand New Canadian Production

Created by Canadian David West Read, the Emmy® Award–winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek”, this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. & JULIET asks: What would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way.

Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including “Since U Been Gone‚” “Roar,” “Baby One More Time,” “Larger Than Life‚” “That’s The Way It Is,” and “Can't Stop the Feeling!” — all from Max Martin, the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there’s life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.

THE WOMAN IN BLACK

December 4, 2025 - January 4, 2026

The CAA Theatre

One of the most successful and longest running shows in the history of London’s West End, director Robin Herford’s original gripping production is now coming to Toronto. Set on Christmas Eve, The Woman In Black will haunt the CAA Theatre over the holidays - December 4, 2025 through January 4, 2026. Seen by over 7 million people worldwide, The Woman In Black continues to delight and haunt audiences of all generations.

A lawyer obsessed with a curse that he believes has been cast over him and his family by the spectre of a Woman in Black, engages a skeptical young actor to help him tell his terrifying story and exorcise the fear that grips his soul. It all begins innocently enough, but then, as they reach further into his darkest memories, they find themselves caught up in a world of eerie marshes and moaning winds.

Susan Hill’s acclaimed best-selling novel comes dramatically alive in Stephen Mallatratt’s ingenious stage adaptation.