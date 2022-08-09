THE SHARK IS BROKEN Will Premiere at The Royal Alexandra Theatre in September

The Shark is Broken - one of the most successful plays of the 2021-22 London season - will launch the new Mirvish Theatre season in Toronto. The comedy, which received both critical and audience acclaim when it ran at the Ambassadors Theatre in London's West End, will have its North American premiere at the historic Royal Alexandra Theatre, September 25 to November 6, 2022.

Tickets go on sale Friday August 12 at www.mirvish.com

Martha's Vineyard, 1974. Shooting on Jaws has stalled. The film's lead actors - Robert Shaw, Roy Scheider and Richard Dreyfuss - are stuck on a boat, at the mercy of foul weather and a faulty mechanical co-star. Awash with alcohol and ambition, three hammered sharks start to bare their teeth...

Nominated for Best Comedy at the 2022 Olivier Awards, this brilliantly funny and deeply moving play takes audiences behind-the-scenes of one of Hollywood's biggest blockbusters.

The Shark is Broken is co-written by original Jaws star Robert Shaw's son Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon. The play's original London cast will reprise their roles in Toronto with Ian Shaw playing his father, Robert Shaw, alongside Demetri Goritsas as Roy Scheider, and Liam Murray Scott as Richard Dreyfuss.

THE CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM

The Shark is Broken is directed by Guy Masterson, who has produced, directed and performed across the UK, West End and internationally. His productions are an annual delight at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where The Shark is Broken premiered in 2019 before being picked up for a London transfer.

The production is designed by Duncan Henderson, with lighting by Jon Clark, sound design and original music by Adam Cook and video design by Nina Dunn. Casting is by Julia Horan CDG. Hair, Wigs and Makeup are by Carole Hancock, the Associate Director is Martha Geelan and the Costume Associate is Deborah Andrews.



Ian Shaw stars as Robert Shaw. Theatre credits include: War Horse, Common (National Theatre); Widowers' Houses, The Importance of Being Earnest, Nude With Violin, The Philadelphia Story, The Brothers Karamazov (Manchester Royal Exchange); Three Sisters (Nuffield/ Theatre Royal Bath); Private Lives, Closer (Birmingham Rep); The Rivals (Derby Playhouse/ Philadelphia Walnut St); The Tempest (SRT); Much Ado About Nothing (West End). Television includes: Sharpe, Soldier Soldier, Medics, Wuthering Heights, The Queen, Ghost Hour, Silent Witness, Cambridge Spies, Hiroshima. Film includes: True Haunting, Century, Moondance, The Boys and Girl from County Clare, The Contract, Johnny English Reborn.

Demetri Goritsas stars as Roy Scheider. Training: Central School of Speech and Drama. Theatre credits include: The Shark is Broken (The Ambassadors Theatre, West End); ear for eye, The Sweetest Swing in Baseball, Boy Gets Girl (Royal Court); Machinal, Mr Burns (Almeida); All The President's Men?, His Girl Friday, A Prayer for Owen Meaney, Finding the Sun (National Theatre); Last of the Boys (Southwark Playhouse); The Don Juan Variations (Ballet BC/Touchstone Theatre); Amadeus (Theatre North West); Assassins (Manchester Library Theatre); Street Scene (English National Opera). Television includes: Ten Percent, The Fear Index, The Alienist, Ransom, Modus, Black Mirror, A Poet in New York, Nixon's the One, Episodes, Twenty Twelve, Souvenirs, The Special Relationship, Clouds Over the Hill, Torchwood, Spooks, The Path to 9-11, Numb3rs, Cracker, Gallipoli, Search, Baddiel's Syndrome, The New Addams Family, Viper, Millennium, The Sentinel, Smudge, Prisoner of Zenda, A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes, Highlander. Film includes: Ear For Eye, Rocketman, Radioactive, The Catcher Was a Spy, Borg McEnroe, Papillon, Darkest Hour, Snowden, Angel of Decay, Everest, American Killing, Rush, Good Vibrations, Austenland, XMen: First Class, Acts of Godfrey, The Whistleblower, Genova, A Mighty Heart, Road to Guantanamo, Thunderbirds, Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow, That Deadwood Feeling, Spy Game, The Bourne Identity, Saving Private Ryan, House Arrest, Excess Baggage, Little Women. Radio includes: The Republicans, Life on Egg, The Blank Wall, Death Bredon, Peyton Place.

Liam Murray Scott stars as Richard Dreyfuss. Theatre credits include: Robin Hood (The Hawth); Richard III (The Cockpit); High Society, (West Green House Opera); Between Two Waves, Antony & Cleopatra, It's A Wonderful Life (Unmasked Theatre); Four Thieves Vinegar, Paradise Rocks (Brighton Fringe).