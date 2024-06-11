THE HOUSE THAT WILL NOT STAND Begins This Week at the Shaw Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Marcus Gardley’s acclaimed drama The House That Will Not Stand begins previews tomorrow at the Jackie Maxwell Studio Theatre. Set in 1813 against the backdrop of Louisiana’s assimilation by the United States, this fiery slice of under-represented American history is directed by Philip Akin in a production that’s equal parts tragedy, passion and voodoo magic.



Beartrice Albans (Monica Parks), a wealthy, free Black woman in New Orleans is at risk of losing everything following the death of her affluent white lover. Overwhelmed with grief, she imposes a six-month mourning period on her household, driving her daughters, Agnès, Maude-Lynn and Odette (Deborah Castrilli*, Rais Clarke-Mendes* and Ryann Myers*), to conspire against her. As Beartrice's world falls apart, she struggles to maintain her hold on the family and their tenuous position in the face of an unforgiving new social order.



The House That Will Not Stand also features Nehassaiu deGannes, Cheryl Mullings and Sophia Walker.



The Shaw’s production of The House That Will Not Stand recreates 19th century New Orleans with period-influenced set and costume design by Sean Mulcahy; moody, atmospheric lighting by Kevin Lamotte; haunting original music and sound design by Jacob Lin; and ethereal, engaging movement direction by Alexis Milligan. The production team includes stage manager Dora Tomassi and assistant stage manager Becca Jorgensen.



On stage at the Jackie Maxwell Studio Theatre (10 Queen’s Parade) from June 12 to October 12 (available for review beginning June 21), The House That Will Not Stand is recommended for audience members 14+/Grade 9+. Running time is approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes, with one intermission.



The House That Will Not Stand is sponsored by Sylvia Soyka. The Jackie Maxwell Studio Theatre’s regular season is sponsored by Paradigm Capital Inc.

