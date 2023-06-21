THE GOLDEN HEART - A NEW MUSICAL Will Play as Part of the 2023 Toronto Fringe Festival

Performances run July 5 - July 16.

Jun. 21, 2023

Chaos & Light presents THE MAN WITH THE GOLDEN HEART - A NEW MUSICAL  as part of the 2023 Toronto Fringe Festival (July 5 - July 16).

The building of the Canadian Pacific Railway by immigrant Chinese labourers, WWI conscription in Canada, and the Great Stock Market Crash of 1929 lay the backdrop for this epic new musical by Andrew Seok, starring Bruce Dow.

Performed at Jeanne Lamon Hall (427 Bloor St W. One block west of Spadina and Bloor).

THE MAN WITH THE GOLDEN HEART is written and directed by Andrew Seok, who after the sold out successes of his Fringe shows “ECHOES” and “Unravelled” was inspired to write a musical about Canada’s rich history and the lives affected by world changing events.

A man is born with a golden heart and can help people who are hurt and struggling. But each time he helps someone it kills him a little as he gives away a piece of his heart. We follow his journey through 3 historic moments in Canada’s past - The building of the Canadian Pacific Railway by immigrant Chinese labourers, WWI conscription in Canada, and the great stock market crash of 1929 - as he grapples with the question, "What if healing the world costs you everything?"

Starring: Bruce Dow, Tess Benger, Charlotte Moore, George Krissa, Scott Beaudin, Rhoslynne Bugay, Sarah Horsman, Rachel Delduca, Andrew Seok, Tristan Hernandez.

Written & Directed by: Andrew Seok

Musical Director: Jonathan Corkal-Astorga


SPONSORED BY THE ROSE THEATRE BRAMPTON






