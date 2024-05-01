Allied Music Centre & The City Of Toronto Present CITY HALL LIVE BRIDGES Program

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Allied Music Centre and the City of Toronto have announced City Hall Live Bridges, a new program dedicated to building relationships with venues to amplify local grassroots promoters who represent Toronto's exciting and diverse live music culture.

This City Hall Live Bridges partnership was formed based on research facilitated by the City of Toronto with local promoters from equity-deserving groups, whose results highlighted that the most requested music facility to work with was Allied Music Centre – Toronto's new music hub that is home to legendary Massey Hall, TD Music Hall and a new community theatre (opening this Fall).

“Allied Music Centre was built to be a home for all artists and fans, so it is an absolute honour to know it is the preferred choice of Toronto's vibrant community of diverse, independent promoters. Just as we hope to see emerging artists grow from their first performance at TD Music Hall to that career-defining moment when they reach the Allan Slaight Stage at Massey Hall, we believe these cultural leaders are doing incredible work today and have incredible promise for tomorrow - we are thrilled to be part of their journey," said Jesse Kumagai, President & CEO, The Corporation of Massey Hall & Roy Thomson Hall.

Eight promoters from Indigenous, Black and racialized groups, as well as collectives from the 2SLGBTQ+ community are participating in City Hall Live Bridges. Find out more about these promoters below, along with the first three shows that have just been announced - and on sale soon!

New Ho Queen presents

New Ho Queen

Saturday, May 18, 2024

TD Music Hall

New Ho Queen is a collective of Queer Asian artists with expertise in varying fields of design, performance, film, fashion and art. Since 2018, they have come together to create safer event and party spaces for Queer and Trans Asians to connect with one another, and celebrate Queer Asian Love and Joy. New Ho Queen is a trusted community led initiative, and has become legendary in the nightlife scene.

Bitter&Broke presents

Yonge St. Renaissance

Friday, June 21, 2024

TD Music Hall

Locally renowned city-pop neo-soul group Bitter&Broke present new sounds of the city in a one-night show. Named after the world's longest street, this show is a celebration of sound and art of the north.

The CHMST presents

CHMSTRY Showcase

Saturday, October 26, 2024

TD Music Hall

CHMSTRY is a community and performance platform for artists and musicians. Our next showcase will be at TD Music Hall, highlighting the talented and prolific artists from Vaultron Studio, Toronto. Be ready for a Soulful night filled with amazing vocalists, high energy engagement, and phenomenal musicianship. With R&B performances by Faiza, Nicole Chambers, and Malaika Khadijaa; Hip-Hop jazz performances by Tamir, The Chmst, and Ice Tha One. All these artists under one roof make for a special night you'll never forget, without a doubt.

Tickets to these events will be available on Friday, May 3 at 10am from www.TDMusicHall.com/City-Hall-Live-Bridges

The following promoters are also confirmed to be part of the series with events announcing soon. Check our website for updates.

AFROWAVETO

AFROWAVETO is a vibrant organization dedicated to promoting Afro-Caribbean and Latin music and culture in Canada. It provides platforms for artists through festivals, showcases, and educational workshops, enriching the Canadian music scene with diverse cultural expressions.

RISE

RISE - “Reaching Intelligent Souls Everywhere”, is a platform for primarily Black and Indigenous youth to express themselves, develop their artistic practice and share their stories and challenges in a constructive way that opens new possibilities for growth - both in themselves, and in the community around them. RISE amplifies these voices to find new possibilities for self-expression and avenues for professionalization and employment in the arts through RISE's extended network in Toronto's arts community.

StrappedTO

Strapped began as a monthly party in Toronto back in August 2019. It came to exist due to a lack of spaces for Queer women in Toronto. Founder Marisa wanted to create a space where they could see themselves represented in the lineup. Strapped works to deliver events that allow queer people of colour to take up space! Their goal is to always create a party experience that leaves guest feeling sexy, empowered and accepted.

Native Women in the Arts

Native Women in the Arts (NWIA) is one of the leading arts organizations in Canada for Indigenous women and other gender marginalized Indigenous artists working at the intersection of customary and contemporary practices. NWIA supports multi-disciplinary artistic expression by connecting, training and presenting emerging, mid-career and established artists whose work reflects a commitment to art, culture, community, and the advancement of Indigenous people. NWIA serves as a site of artistic exchange, encouraging dialogue between artists and audiences about social, cultural and political issues and their relationship to artistic expression.

NoHa Collective

NoHa Collective's mission is to celebrate and showcase the rich artistic and cultural expressions of the African and Caribbean diaspora, both historical and contemporary, through exhibitions and events that bring together communities from across the globe.

City Hall Live Bridges

City Hall Live Bridges is an extension of the ongoing City Hall Live music showcase and event series featuring local musicians, grassroots music organizations, venues and presenters. The series creates paid opportunities for local artists and builds relationships with different grassroots music organizations across the city through strategic partnerships to showcase and promote new talent and help them soar to new heights. For more information visit toronto.ca/music.

Allied Music Centre

Allied Music Centre is Canada's new state-of-the-art cultural ecosystem with four venues devoted to live music, artist development, community outreach, and educational programming. Established in 2021 as part of the Massey Hall Revitalization Project, Allied Music Centre includes the remarkably restored Allan Slaight Auditorium and the Muskoka Spirits Basement Bar at Massey Hall plus, a new 7-storey building adjacent to historic Massey Hall. The new building also houses TD Music Hall, a new state-of-the-art 500-capacity music venue, The Deane Cameron Recording Studio, plus creative spaces for artists, educators, and community groups alike. And coming in Fall 2024, Allied Music Centre will launch a new 150-capacity community theatre.

Toronto is home to more than three million people whose diversity and experiences make this great city Canada's leading economic engine and one of the world's most diverse and livable cities. As the fourth largest city in North America, Toronto is a global leader in technology, finance, film, music, culture, innovation and climate action, and consistently places at the top of international rankings due to investments championed by its government, residents and businesses. For more information visit www.toronto.ca.

