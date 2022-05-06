THE 39 STEPS and More Announced for The Grove Theatre 2022 Season

Over 32 productions, including mainstage comedy The 39 Steps, and one-night performances from Mary Walsh, Gordie Johnson, Neil Osborne, Ofra Harnoy, Celeigh Cardinal, Julian Taylor, Rebecca Perry, and more.

The Grove Theatre in Fenelon Falls Ontario has announced an expansive and celebratory programming lineup for its first full-length season. Running from May to September, theatre, cabaret, comedy, magic, and music will grace the stage at The Grove's new world class amphitheatre, including inaugural mainstage theatre production The 39 Steps. Visit grovetheatre.ca to view the full program and to book tickets today.

"As one of the country's newest professional theatre companies, we are thrilled to welcome audiences to The Grove's first full season of programming," said Sean Cox, Co-Artistic Director, The Grove Theatre. "The Grove, already cottage country's major new cultural attraction, arose from a shared vision in the community: a vision of renewed connection, of artistic excellence, and of joyful gathering. An incredible amount of community support made our beautiful outdoor theatre a reality, and we are thrilled to present a lineup of exceptional talent for locals and visitors alike."

Located at the Fenelon Fairgrounds in Fenelon Falls (the "Jewel of the Kawarthas"), The Grove will present over 32 productions this season.

"The cornerstone of our season is a full run of the Hitchcock-inspired physical comedy, The 39 Steps," said Cox. "We are also offering a series of one-night-only events, bringing a host of talent to the Grove stage, including two theatre productions by Mark Weatherley fresh from Stratford's last Here For Now New Works Festival, comedy legends Mary Walsh and Elvira Kurt, family-friendly programming, and an eclectic mix of music under the stars with performances from Celeigh Cardinal, Ofra Harnoy, Brothers Wilde, Sweet Alibi, Gordie Johnson, and so much more."

Tickets for The Grove Theatre 2022 season are on sale now. For more information, contact the box office at 705.887.7937 or visit grovetheatre.ca.

MAINSTAGE PRODUCTION

The 39 Steps | July 28 to August 28, 2022



Written by Patrick Barlow, adapted from the novel by John Buchan and the film by Alfred Hitchcock.

Mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of Monty Python and you have The 39 Steps, a fast-paced whodunit packed with theatre magic. This two-time Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning comedy features over 150 zany characters played by Matthew Boden, Ellen Denny, Susie Burnett, and Aaron Walpole.

The 39 Steps will be directed Christy Yael and Sean Cox, with sound design by Michael Doherty, lighting design by Kimberly Purtell, set design by Jennifer Goodman, costume and properties design by Sean Mulcahy, with head of wardrobe Ellie Koffman and stage manager Tracy Lynne Cann.

ONE NIGHT EVENTS

SWEET ALIBI with BEN KUNDER | May 20



Known for their soulful three-part harmonies, Sweet Alibi bring their folk-roots-pop-infused music to The Grove with Toronto singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ben Kunder whose music lives between folk, pop, and Cali-style Americana.

Kate Davis | Comedy Night | May 21

BROTHERS WILDE with JAMES N WILSON | May 22

Awarded "International New Country Duo of the Year" at the Country Music Finals in 2019.

COUNTRY SINGER ZACHARY LUCKY and BAND | May 27

ABBA TRIBUTE CONCERT | May 28

CONFESSIONS OF A REDHEADED COFFEESHOP GIRL | May 29

A Fringe-favourite, music-infused solo show created by and starring Toronto's Rebecca Perry.

COUNTRY LEGENDS TRIBUTE WITH Alan Jackson AND George Jones TRIBUTE PERFORMANCES | June 9

An evening under the stars with music from Country Legends Alan Jackson, George Jones, and many more.

BROADWAY THROUGH THE AGES - The Early Days | June 10

Heather McGuigan's Musical Theatre Cabaret returns with music from the '50s and '60s.

NEIL OSBORNE and A FAMILY CURSE | June 11

54-40's front man and rock legend Neil Osborne and his daughter, singer/songwriter Kandle, make up modern day psychedelic blues rock duo A Family Curse. Seizing firm hold of whatever emotions and random instruments are within reach results in bespoke musical mastery of the best variety.

THE TRACKS | June 12

This witty new musical, which first premiered at the Here For Now 2021 New Works Festival in Stratford, ON, features the music of singer/ songwriter Kale Penny and a book by Mark Weatherley, directed and designed by Monique Lund, and starring Lauren Bowler and Kale Penny.

JASON BLANCHARD | Comedy Night | June 16

WITH OPENING ACT CRAIG FAY AND EMCEE David Green

STORIES AND COUNTRY MUSIC | June 17

Featuring Emily Clair, Amberlea Bruch, Jessie T, Ali Walker, Mackenzie Leigh Meyer, Rich Cloke, Graham Scott Fleming, Patrick James Clark and Matt Morson.

THE MARVELLOUS MAGIC SHOW | June 18

An interactive show designed for children up to the age of 12.

THE WONDER OF IT ALL | June 19

This hilarious and heartbreaking theatre production first appeared at the Here For Now 2021 New Works Festival in Stratford, ON. Directed and designed by Seana McKenna, starring Monique Lund and Mark Weatherley.

COMEDY NIGHT ON CANADA DAY

FEATURING RICK CURRIE & JIM McNALLY with EMCEE DENIS GRIGNON | July 1

ROCKING '50s CONCERT | July 2

Spin Cycle with GREG TARLIN and KRISTI HEATH | July 3

CELEIGH CARDINAL and BAND | July 3

Last year, Cardinal achieved one of Canada's highest musical accolades, winning the Juno Award for Indigenous Artist of the Year.

OFRA HARNOY | July 5

With 40 albums, five Juno Awards and the Grand Prix du disc, Canadian cellist Ofra Harnoy has established herself as one of the leading cellists in the world.

JULIAN TAYLOR TRIO | July 8

Julian Taylor returns to The Grove after playing to a sold out house last season. Julian's new album The Ridge is arguably the musician's biggest release in his 25-year career, which recently earned him nominations for English Songwriter Of The Year and Solo Artist Of The Year at the 2021 Canadian Folk Music Awards.

NORTHUMBERLAND POPS STRING ENSEMBLE

Julian Warme Conductor | Marsala Lukianchuk Vocalist | July 9

Mary Walsh | July 10

Comedy legend Mary Walsh is the recipient of 25 Gemini awards, the Order of Canada, and the Governor General's Performing Arts Award for Lifetime Artistic Achievement.

SONGWRITERS SESSION WITH MADISON KOZAK | August 9

WITH GRIFFEN PALMER AND NATE HALLER

A behind the scenes look at what it takes to write and perform original music. Local favourite Madison Kozak, now based in Nashville, brings her compelling voice and country music to The Grove along with guests Griffen Palmer and Nate Haller.

BROADWAY THROUGH THE AGES - Sondheim to Lloyd Webber | August 17

Heather McGuigan's musical theatre cabaret returns with music from the '70s to '90s.

PERSON OF INTEREST | Melody Johnson | August 24

A yarn spinning, edgy, comic tale for those who enjoy the stand-alone storytelling of CBC's Vinyl Café, and NPR's The Moth podcasts.

ONE MAN BIG SUGAR SHOW | September 8

Gordie Johnson brings his massive, well known and highly influential songbook to life in this one man acoustic performance drenched in the blues and folk music that inspired his Big Sugar catalogue.

CHRIS GIBBS, A LEGAL ALIEN | Comedy | September 9

RORY TAILLON | September 10

This classically trained singer/songwriter is a road warrior, touring across the country and back again.

BROADWAY THROUGH THE AGES

Today and Tomorrow | September 11

Heather McGuigan's musical theatre cabaret returns with music from the last 20 years.

MARIE BOTTRELL SINGS PATSY CLINE | September 15

After winning the Canadian Country Music Association award for Female Vocalist of the Year two years in a row, Marie Bottrell went on to be inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame in 2010.

COMEDY NIGHT FEATURING ELVIRA KURT | September 16

THE BEN SHOW AND MAGIC & CIRCUS ARTS | September 17

A world-class performance by two of the finest entertainers in North America. Interactive and clever, with magic, circus-arts, stunts and more.