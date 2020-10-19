Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Support Blyth Festival at 10 X 10 For 2020 Auction

Oct. 19, 2020  

Long-time Blyth Festival supporter Cindy Fisher, along with a committee of local artists, has developed a special fundraiser to assist the Blyth Festival as it weathers the challenges that the Covid-19 pandemic has created.

Regional artists have donated their original one-of-a-kind artworks including oil, acrylic, pastels and watercolours, photography, jewellery and a variety of other media.

The art will be on display online, beginning at 10am on November 10, 2020 and the auction will feature more than 100 original works of art. A link to the online art auction event will be available at www.blythfestival.com, with the final bidding activities coming to a close on December 10, 2020.

