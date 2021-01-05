Sudden Spark Collective Presents FEBRUARY: A LOVE STORY

Sudden Spark Collective announces the World Premiere of february: a love story by Ellen Denny and Emilio Vieira at The Berkeley Castle Courtyard, February 14 - March 7, 2021.

He's looking for feelings, she's looking for a rebound... To stave off the pandemic blues, two mismatched millennials try their hand at 'short distance dating', but can they keep things from getting complicated? Enter a hidden Toronto courtyard to experience the rom-com you won't find on Netflix.

Sudden Spark Collective has come together to create a 60-minute outdoor winter theatre production that captures the magic and the challenges of connecting romantically in a physically distanced world. Compelled by the need for stories that combine love and laughter in this time of global uncertainty, february: a love story frames finding love not as a fairytale, but as an act of resiliency and hope.

Nestled in the heart of Old Toronto, The Berkeley Castle Courtyard will provide the perfect outdoor space for this exhilarating new piece of theatre to come to life while adhering to physical distancing. The site of Toronto's first knitting factory in the 1860s, this romantic destination is a true hidden gem. Enjoy a stroll along The Esplanade or in the nearby Distillery District before or after the performance.

"This play is magic." -Mairi Babb, director of february: a love story

"As we continue to battle COVID-19," director Mairi Babb says, "this coming winter threatens to be exceedingly lonely and dark. I see so much potential to give our audiences hope, joy and light through this shared experience."

This project marks a new collaboration between actor / creators Emilio Vieira and Ellen Denny. Toronto audiences will recognize Vieira from his seasons with Shakespeare in High Park, as well as Crow's Theatre (Towards Youth), Canadian Stage (Tartuffe) and the Stratford Festival. Denny is best known for starring as Alice in Life After (Canadian Stage / Musical Stage) for which she received a Dora nomination and was named one of NOW Magazine's Breakthrough Toronto Stage Artists (2017). Denny's Pleasureville premiered at Neptune Theatre in 2019, and she was a 2020 finalist for the Cayle Chernin Award.

Leading up to february: a love story's premiere, a digital comic book series will introduce the play's two characters and their pandemic experiences thus far. Released via Instagram @februarytheplay, the series will be illustrated by Ngabo Nabea, creator of 'Bo and Biggs', who recently designed visuals for 'Black Like Me' at Stratford Festival, where he was to make his acting debut in 2020.Sudden Spark Collective is proud to offer a safe gathering place for those missing the shared experience of live theatre. This production will adhere strictly to all public heath guidelines including physical distancing between households and outdoor gathering size restrictions. Masks will be mandatory for audience and front of house team members.

Tickets available now at februarytheplay.com.