Stream Sue Smith and The Potion Kings' Album Release Concert At River Run Centre!

Sue Smith & the Potion Kings delivered their Album Release Concert LiveStream on March 26th, direct from Guelph's River Run Centre! Streaming-on-demand of the show is available until (through) Monday, April 12. View Sue Smith with the Potion Kings @ The River Run

Sue, and the Potion Kings - Jeff Bird, Kevin Breit, Randall Coryell, Howie Southwood, vocalist Gwen Swick and dancer, Karen Kaeja brought the magic to the Guelph stage and spread it far and wide through the livestream - engaging viewers from BC to Amsterdam, Oslo to Vail, Nunavut to Boston and beyond.

Sue says, "I'm slowly coming back down to earth from this A-M-A-Z-I-N-G, lucky, beautifully timed opportunity to gather and perform live. I believe you can hear the electricity in the performance, and I'm grateful for the magic of the moment."

Just as the concert does, Tonight We Sail offers up a soulful and poetic fusion of stellar ensemble playing, taking deep dives into the worlds of rock, jazz, blues, roots and more, inviting the listener on a journey into the night and beyond, arriving at the inevitable awakening of a new day.

This is Sue's sixth album, including The Bird Sisters "Flo" (1990), "Different Stories" (1992) and "She & She & She" (1995), Ondine Chorus "Towards A Little Light" (2013), and her debut solo release "I'm So" (2006).

The Potion Kings are Jeff Bird on bass (Cowboy Junkies, Tamarack), Kevin Breit on guitar (Norah Jones, Cassandra Wilson), Randall Coryell on drums (Tom Cochrane, Mel Brown), and Howie Southwood on percussion (Rawlin's Cross). Additional instrumentation and back up singing by Jeff Bird, Sue Smith, Nick Craine (Black Cabbage), and Gwen Swick (Quartette, Marigolds).

Tonight We Sail was released on February 25, 2021 and is available through Bandcamp, Spotify, Apple Music and more. Visit: suesmith.ca .