Steve Earle Brings ALONE AGAIN - SOLO & ACOUSTIC Tour to Massey Hall in August

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 2, 2023 at 10am ET .

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Revolutionary Adaptation of RICHARD II to Hit the Stage at the Stratford Festival's Tom Pa Photo 2 Revolutionary Adaptation of RICHARD II to Hit the Stage at the Stratford Festival's Tom Patterson Theatre
Exclusive Photos: First Look AT GOD OF CARNAGE at the CAA Theatre Photo 3 Exclusive Photos: First Look AT GOD OF CARNAGE at the CAA Theatre
CASEY AND DIANA to Begin Performances Next Week at the Stratford Festival Photo 4 CASEY AND DIANA to Begin Performances Next Week at the Stratford Festival

CASEY AND DIANA to Begin Performances Next Week at the Stratford Festival

Massey Hall presents Steve Earle for his Alone Again – Solo & Acoustic tour on Friday, August 25, 2023, with special guest Ron Sexsmith. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 2, 2023 at 10am ET and are available by visiting masseyhall.com or by calling 416-872-4255.

Steve Earle is one of the most acclaimed singer-songwriters of his generation. A protege of legendary songwriters Townes Van Zandt and Guy Clark, he quickly became a master storyteller in his own right, with his songs being recorded by Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Joan Baez, Emmylou Harris, The Pretenders, and countless others. 1986 saw the release of his record, Guitar Town, which shot to number one on the country charts and is now regarded as a classic of the Americana genre. Subsequent releases like The Revolution Starts...Now (2004), Washington Square Serenade (2007), and TOWNES (2009) received consecutive GRAMMY Awards.

Restlessly creative across artistic disciplines, Earle has published both a novel and collection of short stories; produced albums for other artists such as Joan Baez and Lucinda Williams, and acted in films, television (including David Simon’s acclaimed The Wire), and on the stage. In 2009, Earle appeared in the off-Broadway play Samara, for which he also wrote a score that The New York Times described as “exquisitely subliminal.” Earle wrote music for and appeared in Coal Country, a riveting Public Theater play that dives into the most-deadly mining disaster in U.S. history, for which he was nominated for a Drama Desk Award. Mr. Earle was recently inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

For priority ticket access, fans can become a Platinum Friends First member.

For the concert lover who lives for those ‘you just had to be there’ moments. With advance notice for upcoming shows, and chances to win that golden ticket for more ‘best nights of your life’. Fans can pick between three levels: Friend, Platinum with access to pre-sales, and Royal.

Learn more about membership options at mhrth.com/about/membership.




RELATED STORIES - Toronto

Interview: Director Kimberley Rampersad talks KING LEAR at the Stratford Festival Photo
Interview: Director Kimberley Rampersad talks KING LEAR at the Stratford Festival

Opening Night of the 2023 season of the Stratford Festival is almost upon us, and for the first time in nine years, the Festival is staging a production of KING LEAR. A few weeks ago, BroadwayWorld had the opportunity to chat with the production’s director, Kimberley Rampersad about her vision for this production, what it means to be doing this show now, the complexity of the piece, the stellar company she is working with, and why Lear is a favourite of many a Shakespeare fan.

Diamond Heart Productions to Present Immersive THE WILL OF A WOMAN at Toronto Fringe Photo
Diamond Heart Productions to Present Immersive THE WILL OF A WOMAN at Toronto Fringe

Diamond Heart Productions, led by BIPOC Artistic Director Shan Fernando, will present The Will Of A Woman as part of the 2023 Toronto Fringe Festival at the Spadina Museum (285 Spadina Road). Performances are July 5-16, 2023.

FINNEGANS WAKE Theater-Film Project Launches Bloomsday Festival June 16 Photo
FINNEGANS WAKE Theater-Film Project Launches Bloomsday Festival June 16

One Little Goat, the acclaimed Toronto-based theatre company, is tackling its most ambitious project to date… a sprawling 17-episode reading of one of the most mesmerizingly elusive novels of the 20th century, James Joyce’s “Finnegans Wake.” The filmed readings of the book star Irish-Canadian actor Richard Harte, who reads each chapter in front of audiences of varying sizes, in unique locations in multiple cities. 

The Stratford Festival Celebrates Pride This June Photo
The Stratford Festival Celebrates Pride This June

2SLGBTQ+ stories take centre stage at the Stratford Festival for Pride Month and throughout the 2023 season. The month begins with the world première of Casey and Diana by Nick Green and directed by Andrew Kushnir, as well as the openings of Rent, directed by Thom Allison, and Richard II, adapted by Brad Fraser, and conceived and directed by Jillian Keiley.


More Hot Stories For You

Diamond Heart Productions to Present Immersive THE WILL OF A WOMAN at Toronto FringeDiamond Heart Productions to Present Immersive THE WILL OF A WOMAN at Toronto Fringe
FINNEGANS WAKE Theater-Film Project Launches Bloomsday Festival June 16FINNEGANS WAKE Theater-Film Project Launches Bloomsday Festival June 16
The Stratford Festival Celebrates Pride This JuneThe Stratford Festival Celebrates Pride This June
Anesti Danelis Brings ARTIFICIALLY INTELLIGENT to Buddies in Bad Times Theatre's 2023 Queer Pride FestivalAnesti Danelis Brings ARTIFICIALLY INTELLIGENT to Buddies in Bad Times Theatre's 2023 Queer Pride Festival

Videos

Video: Ruthie Ann Miles Was Afraid that Audiences Just Didn't 'Get' Her Character Video Video: Ruthie Ann Miles Was Afraid that Audiences Just Didn't 'Get' Her Character
Creatives Hit the Red Carpet at the 2023 Drama League Awards Video
Creatives Hit the Red Carpet at the 2023 Drama League Awards
Watch Lillias White Talk HADESTOWN and Four-Decade Career on CBS SUNDAY MORNING Video
Watch Lillias White Talk HADESTOWN and Four-Decade Career on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio
View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wizard of Oz: The Panto
Huron Country Playhouse South Huron Stage (6/07-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sh-Boom: Life Could Be A Dream
Drayton Festival Theatre (8/16-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Inge(new) - In search of a Musical
Red Sandcastle Theatre (5/25-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The New Canadian Curling Club
Drayton Festival Theatre (7/13-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Without Whom
Studio Space @ Alumnae Theatre (5/25-6/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Hamilton Family Theatre Cambridge (5/17-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Magic Mel
Wychwood Theatre (6/03-6/04)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fireside Munsch: Classics
Wychwood Theatre (7/28-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Second City Presents: 50 Years of Funny
Theatre ’73 (5/04-7/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BenTastic! Family Magic Show
Wychwood Theatre (6/03-6/04)VIDEOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You