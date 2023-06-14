Stephanie Hutchison Appointed Rehearsal Director of The National Ballet of Canada for 2023/24 Season

Stephanie Hutchison has been appointed Rehearsal Director for The National Ballet of Canada's 2023/24 season. She will retire as Principal Character Artist at the end of June following an inspiring 26-year career dancing with the National Ballet. Hutchison will be honoured onstage by the company as she performs the role of Lady Capulet in Alexei Ratmansky’s Romeo and Juliet on June 23, 2023.

“I feel very fortunate to have experienced so many positions within the company under three wonderful Artistic Directors. From the camaraderie and challenges unique to the Corps de Ballet, the years expanding my skills and repertoire in Soloist positions and finally my sheer enjoyment in expressing and developing a character, it has been a privilege at every stage,” says Hutchison. “I was absolutely thrilled to start developing my skills as a Rehearsal Director several years ago, assisting choreographers such as Crystal Pite, James Kudelka, Robert Binet and Siphesihle November. My colleagues have been incredibly open and welcoming, and for that I couldn’t be more grateful. I am being challenged and rewarded in a whole new way.”

Born in Kitchener, Ontario, Hutchison and trained at Canada’s National Ballet School and danced with Ottawa Ballet and Ballet BC before joining The National Ballet of Canada’s Corps de Ballet in 1997. She was promoted to Second Soloist in 2000, First Soloist in 2003 and Principal Character Artist in 2015. During that time, she performed a wide selection of repertoire and developed a particular affinity for dramatic and contemporary ballets. Among her notable roles are Myrtha, Queen of the Wilis in Giselle, Autumn Woman in The Four Seasons and Dark Angel in Serenade.

Hutchison will assume the role of Rehearsal Director in July 2023, continuing to build on her work within the Artistic Department. She has also served as the company’s Pointe Shoe Manager and Assistant Ballet Mistress.

She will perform the role of Lady Capulet on June 15, 16, 21, 23 at 7:30 pm/June 18 at 2:00 pm and the role of Nurse on June 17, 24 at 7:30 pm/ June 22, 25 at 2:00 pm.