Stephanie Hutchison Appointed Rehearsal Director of The National Ballet of Canada for 2023/24 Season

She will retire as Principal Character Artist at the end of June following an inspiring 26-year career dancing with the National Ballet.

By: Jun. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT Is A Silly Spectacle Of A Good Time At The Stratford Festival Photo 3 MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT Is A Silly Spectacle Of A Good Time At The Stratford Festival
Review: KING LEAR at the Stratford Festival is a Visually Stunning and Excellently Perform Photo 4 Review: KING LEAR at the Stratford Festival is a Visually Stunning and Excellently Performed Night at the Theatre

Stephanie Hutchison Appointed Rehearsal Director of The National Ballet of Canada for 2023/24 Season

Stephanie Hutchison has been appointed Rehearsal Director for The National Ballet of Canada's 2023/24 season. She will retire as Principal Character Artist at the end of June following an inspiring 26-year career dancing with the National Ballet. Hutchison will be honoured onstage by the company as she performs the role of Lady Capulet in Alexei Ratmansky’s Romeo and Juliet on June 23, 2023.  

“I feel very fortunate to have experienced so many positions within the company under three wonderful Artistic Directors. From the camaraderie and challenges unique to the Corps de Ballet, the years expanding my skills and repertoire in Soloist positions and finally my sheer enjoyment in expressing and developing a character, it has been a privilege at every stage,” says Hutchison. “I was absolutely thrilled to start developing my skills as a Rehearsal Director several years ago, assisting choreographers such as Crystal Pite, James Kudelka, Robert Binet and Siphesihle November. My colleagues have been incredibly open and welcoming, and for that I couldn’t be more grateful. I am being challenged and rewarded in a whole new way.”  

Born in Kitchener, Ontario, Hutchison and trained at Canada’s National Ballet School and danced with Ottawa Ballet and Ballet BC before joining The National Ballet of Canada’s Corps de Ballet in 1997. She was promoted to Second Soloist in 2000, First Soloist in 2003 and Principal Character Artist in 2015. During that time, she performed a wide selection of repertoire and developed a particular affinity for dramatic and contemporary ballets. Among her notable roles are Myrtha, Queen of the Wilis in Giselle, Autumn Woman in The Four Seasons and Dark Angel in Serenade. 

Hutchison will assume the role of Rehearsal Director in July 2023, continuing to build on her work within the Artistic Department. She has also served as the company’s Pointe Shoe Manager and Assistant Ballet Mistress. 

She will perform the role of Lady Capulet on June 15, 16, 21, 23 at 7:30 pm/June 18 at 2:00 pm and the role of Nurse on June 17, 24 at 7:30 pm/ June 22, 25 at 2:00 pm.   


SPONSORED BY THE ROSE THEATRE BRAMPTON






RELATED STORIES - Toronto

1
Toronto Fringe Festival Will Present a New Musical Next Month Photo
Toronto Fringe Festival Will Present a New Musical Next Month

The Makers' Ensemble in association with Toronto Fringe Festival presents An Incomplete List of All the Things I'm Going to Miss When the World is No Longer: by Dante Green.

2
THE APPLE CART and Noël Cowards BLITHE SPIRIT Begin Performances This Week at Shaw Fe Photo
THE APPLE CART and Noël Coward's BLITHE SPIRIT Begin Performances This Week at Shaw Festival

The Shaw Festival’s 2023 season is continuing with Bernard Shaw’s The Apple Cart and Noël Coward’s Blithe Spirit. Each begin previews on June 13 and June 14, respectively.

3
2023 Marks 40 Years of Dream in High Park Photo
2023 Marks 40 Years of Dream in High Park

This summer, Canadian Stage celebrates 40 magical years of Dream in High Park by bringing back one of Shakespeare's most beloved plays, A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM.  The first play ever presented in the High Park amphitheatre in 1983, A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM has long been associated with the time-held tradition of Shakespeare under the stars.

4
Review: GYPSY at Shaw Festival Photo
Review: GYPSY at Shaw Festival

'A Musical Fable.' This is the subtitle that author Arthur Laurents chose when writing his script for the blockbuster musical 'GYPSY.' And after a  delay of almost 3 years due to covid, the Shaw Festival in Niagara on the Lake is presenting their version of this famed musical fable at the Festival Theatre. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023 Video Video: See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play' Video
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play'
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play' Video
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play'
Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Scenic Design of a Play' Video
Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Scenic Design of a Play'
View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sh-Boom: Life Could Be A Dream
Drayton Festival Theatre (8/16-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Second City's Improv Brunch
The Second City (2/05-11/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Scott Joplin's Treemonisha
Bluma Appel Theatre (6/06-6/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Inspirato Festival – Staged Play Readings
Maja Prentice Theatre (10/06-10/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# In This Economy
Helen Gardiner Phelan Playhouse (6/21-6/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Crooner
Huron Country Playhouse South Huron Stage (7/05-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
St Jacobs Country Playhouse (7/12-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Heterosexuals by Johnnie McNamara with special guest star Sam Sferrazza!
Factory Studio Theatre (6/17-6/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story
King's Wharf Theatre (6/15-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Few Good Men
Hamilton Family Theatre Cambridge (7/05-7/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You