Starglam Entertainments Inc And Trident Entertainment In Association With YRD Present SALIM SULAIMAN LIVE IN TORONTO

Salim Merchant & Sulaiman Merchant have been announced Saturday, September 10 at 8pm at Massey Hall. Tickets on sale Tuesday, August 9 at 12pm ET.

Popularly known as 'The Sufi Merchants of India' are bringing SALIM SULAIMAN LIVE to Toronto at the iconic Massey Hall for what promises to be the concert of the year.

Accompanied by Indian Idol 2012 winner VIPUL MEHTA, popular playback singer SUKRITI KAKAR of Dil Dhadakne Do, Boss and Kapoor & Sons fame, and the very talented RAJ PANDIT, the high energy concert comprising some of the best Indian musicians promises something for all ages as Starglam entertainments Inc hosts the popular duo on public demand for an evening of Sufi, Folk & Bollywood music.

For priority ticket access, fans can become a Platinum Friends First member.

For the concert lover who lives for those 'you just had to be there' moments. With advance notice for upcoming shows, and chances to win that golden ticket for more 'best nights of your life'. Fans can pick between three levels: Friend, Platinum with access to pre-sales, and Royal.

Learn more about membership options at mhrth.com/about/membership.