Spotlight: THE CHRISTMAS STORY at The Church of the Holy Trinity

Start December with the true spirit of the holiday season: joy, open hearts, kindness, and hope - and a reminder of our shared humanity. Please join us for the 87th season of THE CHRISTMAS STORY, playing December 7-22 at the historic Church Of the Holy Trinity, located on the West side of the Eaton Centre.



Reservations are recommended and are available now via - Seating is general admission. Admission is also available at the door. Suggested donation: $25 adults/$10 children).



Each year since 1938, THE CHRISTMAS STORY pageant has shared the magic of the

first Christmas through a series of narrated scenes linked by beautiful organ music and soaring carols from an unseen choir. The genuine excitement of its 50+ volunteer cast members (including a real baby in the role of Jesus!), beautiful costumes, and professional sound and lighting come together to create an unforgettable experience.



This cherished holiday tradition invites audiences to witness the wonder of the Nativity story brought to life. With each performance, the pageant captures the essence of the holiday spirit, offering a moment of reflection and joy amidst the hustle and bustle of the season. It is a beautiful reminder that this is a season of blessings and new beginnings that we should all share with each other.







