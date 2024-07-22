Spotlight: TAMING OF THE SHREW at Performing Arts Brampton/The Rose Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A summer theatre experience you won't want to miss! Brampton’s Own Shakespeare Show returns for its third season, bringing a gender-bending spin on William Shakespeare's TAMING OF THE SHREW to three outdoor stages around Brampton this summer.

Presented by Brampton On Stage, grab a chair and a blanket, pack a picnic, and pick the park nearest you to settle in and experience live theatre under the stars.

SHOWTIMES:

THURSDAYS - CHINGUACOUSY PARK July 18 July 25 August 1

FRIDAYS - MOUNT PLEASANT PARK July 19 July 26 August 2

SATURDAYS - KEN WHILLANS SQUARE July 20 July 27 August 3 This is a Pay What You Can show - No registration or tickets are required.

Comments