Spotlight: TAMING OF THE SHREW at Performing Arts Brampton/The Rose Theatre

Experience Live Theatre Under the Stars

By: Jul. 22, 2024
Spotlight: TAMING OF THE SHREW at Performing Arts Brampton/The Rose Theatre Image
A summer theatre experience you won't want to miss! Brampton’s Own Shakespeare Show returns for its third season, bringing a gender-bending spin on William Shakespeare's TAMING OF THE SHREW to three outdoor stages around Brampton this summer.

Presented by Brampton On Stage, grab a chair and a blanket, pack a picnic, and pick the park nearest you to settle in and experience live theatre under the stars.

SHOWTIMES:

THURSDAYS - CHINGUACOUSY PARK July 18 July 25 August 1
FRIDAYS - MOUNT PLEASANT PARK July 19 July 26 August 2
SATURDAYS - KEN WHILLANS SQUARE July 20 July 27 August 3 This is a Pay What You Can show - No registration or tickets are required.




