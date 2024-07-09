Sitar Player Anoushka Shankar To Perform Live At Massey Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Massey Hall and Small World Music present acclaimed British-American Sitar player, Anoushka Shankar on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. Tickets on sale this Friday, July 12 at 12 PM ET.

Anoushka Shankar brings to Toronto a new band of musicians with whom she has carved out a new, multifaceted and dynamic sound as they perform music from her three newly-released mini-albums Chapter I: Forever, For Now, Chapter II: How Dark it Is Before Dawn, and marking the release of Chapter III: (Untitled) coming in March 2025, alongside thoroughly shaken-up, reinterpreted gems from her previous releases including the Grammy-nominated live album Between Us…

Anoushka marks 30 years of performing in 2025, with this band that has been hailed as one of the best ensembles to have toured with Anoushka across her performing career. The energy and camaraderie on stage is unmatched as Shankar leads the way in pioneering a new sound through inventive arrangements, sensitive virtuosity and a neoclassical approach to the music tradition to which she belongs.

Celebrating 30 years of stage performance in 2025 with the release of the third chapter in her current trilogy of mini-albums and the Creative Directorship of Brighton Festival, she is a singular, genre-defying artist known for breaking new ground across realms. From global and electronic music to jazz and neo-classical, Anoushka's commitment to wild experimentation and fresh collaboration knows no bounds.

