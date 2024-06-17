Single Tickets on Sale for Grand Theatre 2024/25 Season: A Time for Play

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Single tickets are now on sale for Grand Theatre’s 2024/25 Season: A Time for Play.



Only a few months into pre-season sales, subscriptions for the 2024/25 season have already surpassed the previous season by more than 40% and are on track to measure well against pre-pandemic numbers.



Today, the Grand is also announcing the Indigenous Community Ticket Program. Through this program, individuals who identify as Indigenous will have access to $20 tickets for all Grand Theatre productions. The Grand is committed to welcoming Indigenous peoples to the theatre and to removing barriers to participation.



The Indigenous Community Ticket program is in addition to our ongoing subsidized Community Tickets that continue to be part of our outreach to ensure that anyone who wishes to enjoy live theatre can do so.



The Grand’s 2024/25 season promises three ‘can’t-help-but-sing-along' musicals, a beloved title to ring in the holidays, bold new Canadian theatre, and a Broadway sensation available for the first time north of the border. The season will open with a Beatles-infused adaptation of Shakespeare’s As You Like It, conceived by Daryl Cloran and Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival. Originally from Sarnia, Ontario, Cloran infamously had a hand in the pre-Broadway development of worldwide sensations Hadestown and SIX The Musical, and his adaptation of As You Like It has proven a bona fide hit from Vancouver to Edmonton, to Chicago to Washington. The Grand is thrilled to welcome Cloran home for the production’s Ontario premiere.



The season continues with Grand Theatre Artistic Director, Rachel Peake, helming The Sound of Music as this season’s holiday production – a beloved annual tradition for audiences. Alexandra Kane, a well-known favourite, returns as Music Director. Adam Stevenson, who closed the Grand’s previous season as Johnny Cash in Million Dollar Quartet, will play Captain von Trapp and Dominique LeBlanc (Controlled Damage, 2023) will play Maria. Audiences will be thrilled to learn that Janelle Cooper (Fall On Your Knees, 2023) will return to the Grand to play Mother Abbess and will dazzle with her performance of “Climb Ev'ry Mountain”.



In the new year, two new Canadian works will mark their Ontario and Eastern Canada premieres at the Grand. Heist – by Calgary’s breakthrough screenwriter, playwright (and ophthalmologist by day), Arun Lakra – will deliver silver screen-inspired, high-tech, stunt-filled, crime drama to the stage. A co-production with the Citadel Theatre, Heist, will be designed, developed, built, and have its Ontario premiere at the Grand Theatre and then run again in Edmonton.



The Secret to Good Tea is a cheeky yet powerful mother-daughter story based on the relationship of playwright and journalist, Rosanna Deerchild (host of CBC Unreserved) with her mother and the hours that they spent together, hearing the untold memories of time in the residential school system. A co-production with National Arts Centre Indigenous Theatre, The Secret to Good Tea will be designed, developed, built, and have its Ontario premiere at the Grand Theatre and then run again in Ottawa.



In its final musical of the season, the Grand will debut the first Canadian production of Broadway sensation, Waitress. Originally a cult-favourite independent film turned box office hit starring Keri Russell, paired with music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winner Sara Bareilles, the production will be directed by Grand Theatre Artistic Director Rachel Peake. A co-production with the Theatre Aquarius, Waitress will be designed, developed, built, and have its premiere at the Grand Theatre and then run again in Hamilton.



In what The New York Times calls a “frolicsome” take on Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, Kate Hamill’s frisky adaptation of Lizzy and Mr. Darcy’s timeless love story will have audiences swooning between gasps of surprise and laughter. The incomparable Rebecca Northan is slated to direct the production, the perfect match to Hamill’s irreverent and playful script.



Subscriptions remain available and continue to offer the best pricing and best theatre experience, including:

25% off all six productions (As You Like It, The Sound of Music, Heist, The Secret to Good Tea, Waitress, Pride and Prejudice);

Hassle-free ticket exchanges and the option to donate back* any unused tickets and receive a tax receipt;

15% off additional tickets for any show in the subscription series;

Free parking, courtesy of Downtown Community Partner, Old Oak Properties;

Exclusive early access to highly sought-after events and experiences;

Flexible payment plans, and more.



* Unused tickets must be turned back before the performance to be transferred into a tax-deductible donation.



Subscriptions and single tickets can be purchased online at grandtheatre.com, by phoning the Box Office at 519.672.8800, or by visiting the Box Office in person at 471 Richmond Street (weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.).



The Grand Theatre’s 2024/25 Season:

A Time for Play

As You Like It

By William Shakespeare

Adapted & Directed by Daryl Cloran

Conceived by Daryl Cloran & Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival



OCT 15 to NOV 2 | Opens on OCT 18



A magical, mystery, mashup of Shakespeare’s classic comedy and The Beatles’ greatest hits.



The Sound of Music

Suggested by "The Trapp Family Singers" by Maria Augusta Trapp

Music by Richard Rodgers

Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

Book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse

Music and Lyrics for "Something Good" by Richard Rodgers

Directed by Rachel Peake



NOV 19 to DEC 29 | Opens on NOV 22



Start the holidays with Maria and the von Trapps in this timeless, beloved, family musical ... a very good place to start!



Heist

By Arun Lakra

Co-production with The Citadel Theatre



JAN 14 to FEB 1 | Opens on JAN 17



Diamonds. Deals. Lasers. Betrayal. Ocean’s Eleven for the theatrical stage!

The Secret to Good Tea

By Rosanna Deerchild

Directed by Renae Morriseau

Co-production with the National Arts Centre Indigenous Theatre



FEB 18 to MAR 8 | Opens on FEB 21



A mother and daughter find their way to each other in a story steeped in humour, truth, and a cozy cup of tea.



Waitress

Music and Lyrics by Sara Bareilles

Book by Jessie Nelson

Based upon the motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly

Directed by Rachel Peake

Co-production with Theatre Aquarius



MAR 25 to APR 12 | Opens on MAR 28



A small-town girl faces big changes. Are pies her way out? A bright and touching musical featuring songs by Grammy Award-winner Sara Bareilles.



Pride and Prejudice

By Kate Hamill

Based on the novel by Jane Austen

Directed by Rebecca Northan



APR 29 to MAY 17 | Opens May 2

Hang on to your bonnets! A fresh take on the classic Austen romance of Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy.



