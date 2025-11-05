Singer-Songwriter Jenn Grant to Perform at TD Music Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Massey Hall will present acclaimed singer-songwriter Jenn Grant for a one-time only multimedia performance of Queen of the Strait on Friday, April 17, 2026 at TD Music Hall.

Grant invites audiences into a new world with Cradled by the Waves, a groundbreaking live tour that transforms her forthcoming album, Queen of the Strait, into a multimedia performance blending music, film, theatre, and dance. Grant's most personal work to date, Queen of the Strait draws from her childhood in Prince Edward Island and the timeless pull of the Atlantic. The live experience reimagines those songs in motion - a moving meditation on grief, transformation, and the beauty of beginning again.

Each show is an immersive, cinematic experience featuring a live band, curated film sequences, and interpretive movement. Together, these elements create a dreamlike landscape where the songs flow seamlessly into one another.

Co-created with a celebrated team of collaborators including producers Daniel Ledwell and Joshua Van Tassel, Irish director Julie Kelleher, and cinematographer Daniel Grant, Cradled by the Waves invites audiences to reflect on love, loss, and the fragility of life through a communal and deeply emotional lens.

Cradled by the Waves will tour select Canadian cities in 2026. Step through the Portal and be part of a shared moment that blurs the line between audience and artist - a living, breathing work of art that changes with every performance.

*Coproduced by Jenn Grant, Blue Grace Music, and the National Arts Centre's National Creation Fund.