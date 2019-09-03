Show One Productions Presents Three International CLASSICAL STARS AT KOERNER in 2019-2020

Show One brings a perennially favourite pianist back to Toronto's Koerner Hall and presents two other internationally celebrated artists in their solo debuts in its new 2019-20 Classical Stars at Koerner series, at 273 Bloor Street West.

Tickets are now on sale for the concerts, which feature:

Pianist Denis Matsuev, Thursday, October 17, 2019, 8 p.m. - One of Russia's preeminent musicians, internationally recognized as a soloist with orchestra, a recitalist and a recording artist of acclaimed discography, Matsuev is a Toronto favourite. He returns to Koerner Hall with a program of Tchaikovsky and Liszt.

Opera Diva, Soprano Hibla Gerzmava, Sunday, November 3, 2019, 7 p.m. - An immediate hit at her 2017 Toronto debut with the Moscow Virtuosi and Maestro Vladimir Spivakov at Roy Thomson Hall, the Abkhazian soprano is widely sought after for her stunning performances of leading operatic roles. As part of a world recital tour, she sings operatic arias and Russian romances in her first Toronto solo recital.

Pianist Lucas Debargue, Thursday, January 16, 2020, 8 p.m. - The pianist, who captured the world's attention at the XV International Tchaikovsky Competition, first entranced Toronto audiences in a joint recital with fellow Tchaikovsky winning pianist Lukas Geniušas, and again in a chamber ensemble with violinist Janine Jansen. Today, he is astounding audiences around the globe with highly individual interpretations, inspired by his wide-ranging interests. His solo recital debut includes selections from his latest Sony Classical CD, 52 Scarlatti Sonatas.

TICKETS & INFO: More information on each concert, and tickets, are available via www.ShowOneProductions.ca. Tickets may also be purchased at the Koerner Hall Box Office, online (link via Show One), by phone at 416-408-0208 or in person. (They are also available at www.Russiantix.com.)





