Shaw Festival Postpones Previews of CHARLEY'S AUNT

Due to the Ontario government's recent decision to impose shutdown measures across the province for the coming four weeks, the Shaw Festival has been forced to delay the start of preview performances for Charley's Aunt until May 16. Directed by Artistic Director Tim Carroll, the classic farce's opening performance is still scheduled for June 11 at the Royal George Theatre.

"Our ability to begin in-person rehearsals of Charley's Aunt has been greatly impacted by today's announcement from the provincial government", stated Executive Director Tim Jennings . "In light of this decision, we have no option but to postpone the first preview performance of Charley's Aunt. The first preview will be rescheduled for May 16 at 1 p.m. It is hoped by this time the Niagara Region would have moved into a less restrictive zone that will allow for socially distanced, in-person performances. We will continue to monitor the situation and update as needed."

The Shaw Festival plans to present the rest of its 2021 season as currently scheduled; however, performances will only take place if deemed safe to do so. In addition to following and exceeding the directives of local, provincial and federal governments and their respective public health agencies, The Shaw has implemented a robust Duty of Care initiative. These measures include significant infrastructure improvements and a commitment to ensuring the health and safety of audiences, company members and communities.

Box office representatives will be reaching out to all affected ticket holders to discuss options, including refunds. Patrons with questions or concerns regarding their tickets can call the Shaw Festival Box Office at 1-800-511-7429, Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or by email at boxoffice@shawfest.com