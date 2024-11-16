STRANGER SINGS! THE PARODY MUSICAL Comes To Toronto

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Off-Broadway hit Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical will make its Toronto debut in 2025. Following a smash success across the U.S. and internationally, this musical parody will play a limited 12-week engagement at the Randolph Theatre, with previews starting January 28, 2025, and the official opening on February 2.

Set in the small town of Hawkins, Indiana, Stranger Sings! takes audiences back to the 1980s-when big hair, mixtapes, and kids solving supernatural mysteries were all the rage. Get ready for a thrilling, hilarious adventure as your favourite characters band together to battle strange forces, navigate high school drama, and, of course, unravel a mystery or two. Filled with catchy tunes, quirky characters, and plenty of 80s references, Stranger Sings! is a love letter to the era of VHS, mall culture, and teen angst, all wrapped up in a zany musical experience. It turns everyone's favourite Netflix show upside down!

Written by Jonathan Hogue, Stranger Sings! has earned critical acclaim since the show's Off-Broadway debut, including a Best New Musical win at the Broadway World Awards. The show has been produced internationally with sold-out performances in the UK, Australia, Spain, and Brazil, becoming a global sensation.

"We're beyond excited to bring Stranger Sings! to Toronto," says director Zac Mansfield. "This show is a nostalgic trip back to the 80s, filled with humor, heart, and all the best things that make the decade so memorable. We can't wait for Toronto audiences to experience the magic of the Upside Down, with a musical twist!"

Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical will run at the Randolph Theatre from January 28 through April 26, 2025. Performances are scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 PM, and matinees on Saturdays and Sundays at 1:30 PM. Ticket prices start at just $19.99, with advance tickets available exclusively online.

Photo Credit: Sam Moffatt

Comments