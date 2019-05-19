Playing with Fire Productions in association with The Toronto Fringe Festival presents Sketchy Adventures in the Enchanted Forest comes to the Al Green Theatre, 750 Spadina Avenue (Spadina and Bloor).

Once upon a time, there lived an old-fashioned couple and their sheltered daughter who longed for an adventure. One night she sets out into the enchanted forest and encounters much more than she bargained for. Wacky and irreverent. This show bursts with fast-paced, character driven comedy. Things are not always what you expect them to be. But if you never get out into the world, you will never know what you are missing. Sketch comedy and theatre collide in this unique laugh-out-loud fringe fairy tale!

The show opens July 4th and runs to July 14th 2019.

Written and directed by Amy Slattery and Damien Gulde

Starring Damien Gulde, Grace Munro and Amy Slattery

Tickets: $11 (plus $2 per ticket fee)

Tickets go on sale June 5th 2019.

Purchase online: fringetoronto.com

By Phone: 416-966-1062

In Person: At the Al Green theatre, one hour before performance or during the festival at the Toronto Fringe patio, POSTSCRIPT (located in the hockey rink at 275 Bathurst Street, at Dundas).

Please note that there is no latecomer seating.





