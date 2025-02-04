SHUCKED, & JULIET, and More Set For 2025/26 Main Mirvish Theatre Subscription Season

Mirvish has announced its 2025/26 Main Subscription Season, which is made up of seven productions, all musicals. Four are Canadian premieres, two are Toronto premieres and one is a brand-new sit-down Canadian production of an international hit.

David Mirvish said: “Each subscription season is a work in progress for many years, and this coming season is an especially wonderful one. "From Canada's east coast we have the uproarious new musical comedy TELL TALE HARBOUR, starring Alan Doyle. From Broadway comes MJ: THE MUSICAL, a thrilling work of music, dance and drama that looks at a pivotal moment in Michael Jackson's remarkable artistic career – when he was creating the 1992 ‘Dangerous' concert tour. “Next, we bring back one of the most popular shows we've ever presented, the joyous & JULIET, which had its North American premiere with us in 2022 for too short a run, before taking Broadway by storm. People have been asking us about bringing it back ever since it left, and we're thrilled to welcome it back for a sit-down production.”

Hannah Mirvish added: “In the new year we have a quartet of Broadway hits from the last two years – all of them Canadian premieres. "SOME LIKE IT HOT is a sizzling musical adaptation of one of the funniest movies of all time. “SHUCKED is a riotous and original new musical about one of the most unusual topics — corn. But don't be fooled; it's really a traditional romance with a happy ending, like all great musical comedies. A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL, is, as the title says, the true story of one of popular music's icons. THE OUTSIDERS is the winner of 2024 Tony Award for Best Musical. This thrilling new musical tells a story of friendship, family belonging and the realization that there is still good in the world.

“Of course, none of this can happen without our subscribers. They are the core of our audience. We can never thank them enough. As always, subscribers have first choice of seats at the absolute best prices. You can see all seven shows from $309. And, in honour of & JULIET, we are calling this the Oops!...We Did It Again season.”

The Off-Mirvish Season will be announced soon.

MJ: THE MUSICAL

Book by Lynn Nottage

Directed & Choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon

SEPTEMBER - OCTOBER 2025

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson’s unique and unparalleled artistry comes to Toronto in MJ, the multiple Tony Award®-winning musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour. Created by Tony Award®-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. It’s thrilling sold out crowds on Broadway, in cities across North America; London’s West End; Hamburg, Germany...and now MJ is startin’ somethin’ in Toronto September 2025!

TELL TALE HARBOUR

Based on the screenplay The Grand Seduction by Ken Scott

Co-written by and starring Alan Doyle

Co-created by Adam Brazier, Bob Foster and Edward Riche

SEPTEMBER - OCTOBER 2025

Deep in the heart of Atlantic Canada sits a small but proud harbour eager to keep its community together. With the sudden closing of their precious fish plant, this once bountiful village is looking for a miracle. When an opportunity arises to secure a state-of-the-art frozen french fry factory — and the many jobs it would create — the entire community is galvanized into action.

There’s just one major obstacle — to secure the factory, the harbour must have a full-time resident doctor. Realizing this might be their last chance to save their beloved home, the townspeople come together to spin the truth and put on a show to charm an interim doctor into moving there permanently.

Co-written by, and starring Great Big Sea’s music icon, Alan Doyle, TELL TALE HARBOUR is packed with all the songs and laughs we expect from the best East Coast kitchen party. It is as relatable as it is ridiculous, as hilarious as it is heartfelt, and celebrates the people, the trials, and the triumphs of living in a small town on the edge of the mighty Atlantic Ocean.

Based on the screenplay The Grand Seduction by Ken Scott, and co-created by Adam Brazier, Bob Foster, and Edward Riche, TELL TALE HARBOUR makes its Toronto debut after a smash-hit sell-out run at Confederation Centre of the Arts in Charlottetown, PEI.

David and Hannah Mirvish in co-production with Confederation Centre of the Arts.

& JULIET

Book by David West Read

Music by Max Martin & Friends

Choreographed by Jennifer Weber

Directed by Luke Sheppard

BEGINS DECEMBER 2025

Created by the Emmy® Award–winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek”, this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. & JULIET asks: What would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way.

Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name – all from the genius songwriter-producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there’s life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.

SOME LIKE IT HOT

Book by Matthew López & Amber Ruffin

Music by Marc Shaiman

Lyrics by Scott Whittman & Marc Shaiman

Directed and Choreographed by Casey Nicholaw

FEBRUARY - MARCH 2026

Winner of 4 Tony Awards®, including Best Choreography and Best Costumes, and the Grammy Award® for Best Musical Theatre Album, SOME LIKE IT HOT is “a super-sized, all-out song-and-dance spectacular!” – The New York Times

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, SOME LIKE IT HOT is the “glorious, big, high-kicking” (Associated Press) story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they catch a cross-country train for the life-chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime.

And what a trip it is! With its irresistible combination of heart and laughs, song and dance, SOME LIKE IT HOT won more theatre awards than any show in its season, and was named Best Musical by the Drama Desk, The Drama League, and the Outer Critics Circle. No wonder Deadline calls it “a tap-dancing, razzle-dazzling embrace of everything you love about musical theatre.”

SHUCKED

Book by Robert Horn

Music and Lyrics by Brandy Clark & Shane McAnally

Choreographed by Sarah O’Gleby

Directed by Jack O’Brien

MARCH - APRIL 2026

SHUCKED is the Tony Award®–winning musical comedy The Wall Street Journal calls “flat out hilarious!” And nobody knows funny like economists. Featuring a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn (Tootsie), a score by the Grammy® Award–winning songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally (Kacey Musgraves’ “Follow Your Arrow”) and directed by Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien (Hairspray), this corn-fed, corn-bred American musical is sure to satisfy your appetite for great musical theatre.

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL

Book by Anthony McCarten

Music and Lyrics by Neil Diamond

Choreographed by Steven Hoggett

Directed by Michael Mayer

APRIL - MAY 2026

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like “America,” “Forever in Blue Jeans,” and “Sweet Caroline,” an induction into the Songwriters and Rock & Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy® Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond’s story was made to shine on Broadway — and head out on the road across North America.

Like Jersey Boys and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical before it, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir, that tells the untold true story of how America’s greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career.

THE OUTSIDERS

Book by Adam Rapp

Music by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance)

Book, Music and Lyrics, Music Supervision, Orchestration & Arrangements by Justin Levine

Choreographed by Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman

Directed by Danya Taymor

JUNE - JULY 2026

The winner of the 2024 Tony Award® for Best Musical is THE OUTSIDERS.

Adapted from S.E. Hinton’s seminal novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic film, this thrilling new musical features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration, and arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman, and direction by Tony Award® winner Danya Taymor. Entertainment Weekly says, “It has the power to inspire an entire generation.”

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of ‘outsiders’ battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. THE OUTSIDERS navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, THE OUTSIDERS is a story of friendship, family belonging…and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”