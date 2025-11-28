SEX DALMATIAN'S HOT HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR is Coming to Ada Slaight Hall

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This holiday season will welcome the world premiere of a new grown-up festive tradition as Sex Dalmatian's Hot Holiday Spectacular takes to Ada Slaight Hall at Daniels Spectrum from December 17-21 for a woof-tacular event that is equal parts fabulous fever dream and serious artistic delight!

Choreographed by award-winning choreographer Alyssa Martin (Rock Bottom Movement Artistic Director), with original music by Benjamin Shapiro (glutenhead), Sex Dalmatian's Hot Holiday Spectacular features a sparkling ensemble of 15 performers as two leading contemporary dance companies join forces to produce this powerhouse dance-theatre work: Citadel + Compagnie in association with Rock Bottom Movement.

The show promises a high-energy collision of biting contemporary dance and musical and theatrical mischief, where every move challenges convention and every beat demands attention. Expect a kaleidoscope of styles wrapped in a narrative swaddled in humour.

Coming after the breakout success of the original triple Dora-winning Sex Dalmatian in 2023, Sex Dalmatian's Hot Holiday Spectacular is a completely new show - a bold spin-off prequel to the tormented love shared between Sex Dalmatian, a complex woman dog, and Mr. Mary Michael Meeks, a skinless rat.

This mizzmas, the Mayor of Sex Dalmatian's Brain takes her back in time to show her the origin of her deep and twisted love affair with her arch nemesis Mr. Meeks. It turns out Sex Dalmatian was destined for a conventional life until Meeks came in and wreaked havoc on her perfect plans with Human Boy. Sex Dalmatian, Mr. Meeks, Human Boy and a slew of offbeat characters romp through a spectacular holiday nightmare filled with dance and musical theatre.

This holiday extravaganza may be on the naughty list, but that means audiences will be treated to something audacious, fearless and unapologetically inventive, with just the right amount of bonkers.

Sex Dalmatian's Hot Holiday Spectacular marks the second major production of Citadel LIVE 2025-26 at Ada Slaight Hall. This epic tail-wagging, glitter-soaked celebration is anything but ordinary and will have you woofing your carols as it flips holiday tradition on its head.