Ryan Ofei Comes to TD Music Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



TD Music Hall will present Ryan Ofei on Friday, November 29, 2024. Ryan Ofei’s Restore Tour brings raw emotion and high energy to the stage, exploring life’s challenges, resilience, and faith. With unforgettable performances, Ryan is set to create moments that resonate deeply. Special guest Bridge Music.

Tickets are on sale 11am ET this Thursday, September 19 at www.tdmusichall.com or by calling the Massey Hall box office at 416-872-4255.

Ryan Ofei is a rising star in contemporary Christian music, known for his soul-stirring vocals and impactful songwriting. As a member of the GRAMMY-winning Maverick City Music, Ofei has gained recognition for his powerful performances on albums like Jubilee and Kingdom Book One (Deluxe). His debut album Restore, released in June 2024, has already garnered over 15 million streams, showcasing a blend of his diverse musical influences. Collaborations like the soulful “Temple” with Madison Ryann Ward and the Afrobeat-infused “Daily” with Becca Folkes and Limoblaze highlight Ofei’s unique sound and versatility.

Ofei’s dynamic stage presence has taken him on tours across the globe, including co-leading the Kingdom Tour with stops in major cities like Barclays Center in New York and TD Garden in Boston. In light of his growing success, he remains deeply rooted in his faith, serving at his church Shoreline City Church in Dallas, TX while mentoring young worshippers worldwide.

For priority ticket access and exclusive perks, music fans can become a member.

Becoming a member means supporting the Hall’s charitable work - that funds educational programming and artist development initiatives - while enjoying exclusive member perks. Members enjoy benefits that range from advance notice for upcoming shows, early access to ticket sales, members lounge access, exclusive monthly ticket contests, personalized ticketing service, special discounts, event invitations and much more. Fans can pick between five levels: Friend, Platinum, Royal, Marquee Club, Marquee Circle and our new Corporate Marquee Club.

Learn more about membership options at mhrth.com/about/membership.

Comments