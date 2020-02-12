Robert Bruce and Kate Hilliard Will Present ETERNAL SPRING

On Saturday, February 29 at 8 pm, composer/pianist Robert Bruce and dancer/choreographer Kate Hilliard perform in a unique piano and dance program titled "Eternal Spring" at Hamilton's Church of St. John the Evangelist (The Rock on Locke). The gentle and evocative piano music of composed by Bruce flows in a clear, serene current with specially-conceived meditative dance in this unique live performance.



A program for modern times largely modeled on the aesthetic value system that existed in Western European art during the pre-modern period (roughly 1870 to 1910), Eternal Spring creates an intimate and daydream-y atmosphere in which subtle expressions of beauty are presented as the main content. Taking subtle references and influences in a cross-disciplinary fashion to form a basic outline; elements of neo-classicism, Romanticism, the Pre-Raphaelite movement, Impressionism, Belle Époque and Art Nouveau can be seen and heard in Eternal Spring.

Information:

Establishing a calm, reflective mood and maintaining a pleasing sense of grace and balance throughout, for many this piano and dance program has just as much in common with modalities such as yoga and meditation as it does with other performing arts programs. It meant to take audience members to a place of serenity.

WHERE: St. John the Evangelist (The Rock on Locke), 320 Charlton Avenue West, Hamilton, Ontario.

WHEN: Saturday, February 29, 2020 - 8 pm (doors at 7:30)

TICKET INFO: Tickets are $25 at the door; $20 in advance via PayPal; $15 seniors and students. Advance tickets available at www.robertbrucemusic.com

About the Program: https://robertbrucemusic.com/eternal-spring-live-piano-and-dance-program

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/504577467141000/





