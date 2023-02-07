Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE at CAA Theatre

Review: THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE at CAA Theatre

This moving story of family bonds is on stage for a limited time until February 19

Feb. 07, 2023  

Things I Know to be True, written by Andrew Bovell and directed by Philip Riccio, is an emotionally driven tale of a family stretched thin. With four adult children, it's not as easy for two loving parents to swoop in and know the right thing to say or do to make their children's crises disappear. Playing at the CAA Theatre for a limited engagement, this heartbreaking story is sure to help strengthen bonds and bring families together.

Tom McCamus plays Bob who was recently let go from his position at a car factory and is now trying to sort out his purpose. His wife Fran, played by Seana McKenna, is a registered nurse who is always on the go. They've raised their four adult children as best they can and now see them all on different life paths, ones they could have never foreseen. As the various conflicts affecting their children begin to compound, tragedy strikes and the unthinkable occurs.

The performances in this production are simply outstanding, in particular with McCamus and his chemistry with McKenna - the love they have for each other and their children is unmistakable and your heart goes out to them. The father trying to find his next step and the mother who runs from caring for patients to worrying about her children, it's a miracle if they get any sleep.

As for their children, the varying stages of their independent lives make them relatable to most anyone. Alanna Bale plays Rosie, the youngest daughter who's wide eyed and far too trusting in the wrong people. Pip (played by Christine Horne) is married with children of her own but sees her marriage falling apart at the seems. Mia (Michael Derworiz) has come out as transgender while Ben (Daniel Maslany) finds himself entangled in a criminal act at work.

This story is set in Australia, a fact that is alluded to often but gets forgotten when none of the actors speak with an Australian accent, a choice that is rather curious.

The production is set in the family home - in particular the kitchen where all families come together, and the backyard with a rose-filled garden and sprawling tree. The set is beautifully designed by Shannon Lea Doyle and her attention to detail brings this set to life as a well-loved and lived in home. There is always life inside the kitchen whether or not it is the focus of the scene.

Things I Know to be True is both uplifting and heartbreaking at the same time and will surely resonate with everyone and spark conversation. This is a performance worth experiencing with your own family.

Photo Credit: Dahlia Katz




The Theatre Centre Café/Bar Reopens On West Queen West Photo
The Theatre Centre Café/Bar Reopens On West Queen West
The Theatre Centre has announced the renovation and relaunch of its popular café/bar and in the heart of West Queen West. Prominently situated in one of the city's fastest growing neighbourhoods, the café/bar serves as an artist and community hub, a public performance space, and a vital part of the bustling artistic activity of The Theatre Centre.
CHOIR! CHOIR! CHOIR! Returns To Massey Hall in May Photo
CHOIR! CHOIR! CHOIR! Returns To Massey Hall in May
Just this past weekend Choir! Choir! Choir! announced, in front of a sold out Massey Hall crowd, their return to the legendary Allan Slaight Stage on Friday, May 26, 2023. As they always do for their Massey Hall shows, the duo are cooking up something very special, with a program announcement in the coming weeks.
Review: THE MAGIC OF ASSEMBLY at Winchester Street Theatre Photo
Review: THE MAGIC OF ASSEMBLY at Winchester Street Theatre
THE MAGIC OF ASSEMBLY, a vibrant dance show, thrives on making invisible threads visible. With a blend of contemporary and street dance and live music by duo LAL, it’s sometimes bewildering, but mostly, the experience is wild, wacky, and wonderful.
Video: See Highlights From THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE By Andrew Bovell Photo
Video: See Highlights From THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE By Andrew Bovell
David Mirvish and The Company Theatre, one of Toronto's most acclaimed independent theatre companies, present the Canadian premiere of the acclaimed Australian family drama, Things I Know to be True, written by Andrew Bovell and directed by Philip Riccio. See video highlights from the production!

From This Author - Samantha Wu

Samantha is both a writer and a fan of the arts and has been able to find numerous ways to pair the two. Formerly an editor and writer at Mooney on Theatre, she also serves as a photojournalist for... (read more about this author)


Review: PRESSURE at Royal Alexandra TheatreReview: PRESSURE at Royal Alexandra Theatre
February 1, 2023

What did our critic think of PRESSURE at Royal Alexandra Theatre? Mirvish Productions presents Pressure playing at the Royal Alexandra Theatre until March 5 2023. Fitting to the name, this performance is a pressurized exploration into the days leading up to D-Day in June, 1944. General Dwight Eisenhower (exquisitely played by Malcolm Sinclair) led the Allied Forces on a carefully calculated attack on Nazi-occupied France. With 350 000 lives at stake, the one unpredictable wild card was the often unforgiving weather. The man tasked with delivering the most crucial weather forecast in history fell on Scottish meteorologist James Stagg (Kevin Doyle).
BWW Review: QUEEN GONERIL at Soulpepper TheatreBWW Review: QUEEN GONERIL at Soulpepper Theatre
September 14, 2022

Set seven years before the tragic events in King Lear, playwright Erin Shields takes on the dynamic character of Goneril, Lear's eldest daughter, posing the question of what drives her ambition?
BWW Review: KING LEAR at Soulpepper TheatreBWW Review: KING LEAR at Soulpepper Theatre
September 12, 2022

Soulpepper Theatre brings Shakespeare's King Lear, the classic tale of a King's descent into madness and his daughters' struggle with power, to the Young Centre for the Performing Arts until October 1.
BWW Review: 2 PIANOS 4 HANDS at Royal Alexandra TheatreBWW Review: 2 PIANOS 4 HANDS at Royal Alexandra Theatre
July 1, 2022

Richard Greenblatt and Ted Dykstra are two accomplished pianists who also happen to be pretty darn funny. Together they've created a musical comedic romp, 2 Pianos 4 Hands (2P4H) playing at the Royal Alexandra Theatre, an ode to their lifelong obsession with the 88 keys. If you've ever endured a music lesson as a child, the flashbacks experienced here are all too real.
BWW Review: WHERE THE BLOOD MIXES at Young Centre For The Performing ArtsBWW Review: WHERE THE BLOOD MIXES at Young Centre For The Performing Arts
June 10, 2022

What did our critic think? Soulpepper Theatre along with Native Earth Performing Arts presents Where the Blood Mixes written by Kevin Loring. This production, directed by Jani Lauzon, is a story about loss, reconnection, and generational trauma brought about by the hands of those in charge at the St George's Residential School in Lytton, BC.
share