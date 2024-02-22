Review: THE EVE OF ST GEORGE at The Great Hall

Transcen|Dance Project have brought back their intoxicating and mesmerizing intimate and interactive dance rendition of Bram Stoker's Dracula to The Great Hall on now until this weekend only. Previously staged in 2015 and then in 2019 to sold out runs, the return of The Eve of St George, directed and choreographed by Julia Cratchley with music composed by Owen Belton, is highly anticipated. If you've seen this before, if this is your first time, you won't want to miss it. The darkness beckons.

Upon entering The Great Hall, you are provided an invitation from D himself. You are also provided a masquerade mask that is required to be worn at all times distinguishing you as an honored guest. Once gathered in the main hall, you are instructed to open your invite to see where your journey begins - main floor, balcony, or basement.

Down to the basement I went where I descended into the graveyard and dungeon. Vampire children played among the graves and taunted the guests while Renfield (Joey Arrigo) was locked and tormented in the dungeon.

The Eve of St George is not a direct chronoligical retelling of Dracula, what you'll experience here are the more significant scenes performed in dance with minimal dialogue taking place throughout the floors and rooms of The Great Hall. Watch the scenes and move around as you like, all rooms that are open are available to explored. In some areas, there will be crowding but you are free to move around to get a better view. Be warned, actors may choose to interact with you - you are encouraged to play along but if you prefer to be left alone, cross your arms over your chest.

There is always something happening on each floor and each room that is open and thus the audience is encouraged to make this experience their own. Wander room from room as you like, browse the letters from Jonathan Harker to Mina Murray in the drawing room, page through Van Helsing's books in his study. Find one character and follow them along or go at your own place. And maybe, just maybe, Dracula (Jack Rennie) will take you by the hand and lead you away.

Throughout this experience, you will witness some of the most intimate moments throughout the story, from Lucy Westenra's (Jazzmin James) seduction by Dracula and exorcism by Van Helsing (Ryan Lee), to Mina Murray's (Kelly Shaw) acceptance of Dracula's blood. The chemistry in these moments are electric and palpable, they feel like private moments that shouldn't be gawked at but you can't look away. When Rennie as Dracula, takes a guest by the hand and leads her away for a private moment, the crowd followed and the words he spoke to her were so passionate and intimate, I wish it had been me.

Elvira, Hazel, and Drusella (Martha Hart, Julia Cosentino, and Kaela Willey) collectively the Brides of Dracula are the epitome of seduction. Beautiful individually but as a trio they're just a delight to watch with their languishly fluid movements that blend seamlessly into each other. Their dance using a single stretch of black fabric to cover their torsos is captivating.

There are hundreds of reasons to experience The Eve of St George this weekend as this performance has everything - exquisite dance, an immersive and intimate experience where the audience becomes an integral part of the story, a beautifully gothic tale, stunning theatrics - what more could you want? Go see this.

Photo Credit: ShicPic Photography