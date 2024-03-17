Review: TEASE at Crow's Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



If you're looking for a downright sexy frolic to highlight your weekend, look no further than Big City Kitties production of Tease, in association with Crow's Theatre. Back by wildly popular demand after their sold-out run at the Next Stage Festival 2020, Lindsay Mullan (director and creator), Mei Miyazawa, and Glenys Marshall are ready to get your hearts pumping and your cat calling primed. Their highly energetic blend of comedy and burlesque with heaping sides of clown, sketch comedy, dance, as well as political and social awareness are sure to leave you breathless from laughter and eager for more.

It goes without saying that Tease is an 18+ show and comes with a strict audience advisory for depictions of sexual acts, nudity, and flashing lights. There is also a warning for depictions of sexual assault. As with many burlesque performances, be ready for a bit of audience participation. Namely, a quick and fun game of Never Have I Ever where audience members are asked to stand up and then sit when a scandalous scenario has been called that they have actually done. Be honest! The most innocent person left standing at the end will be called on stage during the show.

Tease is a 90-minute variety extravaganza filled with tongue-firmly-in-cheek striptease, tap dance, song, plenty of physical yet sensual comedy, and a guest appearance. Each night welcomes a different guest star from the immense talent of the Toronto comedic burlesque community. This particular performance featured the stunning Bianca Boom Boom, whose vintage Hollywood aesthetic and gorgeous vocal talents were a delight to behold.

Highlights from Tease include a titillating sheriff and outlaw western number featuring Miyazawa and Marshall that showed off not only how stunning these ladies are but their athletic prowess in storytelling. A seductively sinful nun and school girls bit featuring the trio and our most innocent audience member was a riot of a good time.

Also of note are the "woke" numbers which include a glitzy vocal performance from Marshall about eating the rich - in particular the billionaire one percent behind the world's worst environmental collapse, and a frank and honest monologue from Mullan apologizing to her naked body for the pressures she and societal expectations have placed on it. My only quibble with these more message-driven numbers is the timing of them within the lineup of the night's performance. They felt like they were tacked on at the end.

Tease is sexy and hilarious, an overall riot of a good time. You'll want to bring your date, your friends, to see this performance and when you do, do yourselves a favor and show up early to get the best seats in the house.

Photo Credit: Eden Graham