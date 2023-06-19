Review: NO SAVE POINTS at Outside The March

Check out the live-action video game you can actually play, on stage at Lighthouse ArtScape in Toronto

By: Jun. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album Photo 2 Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album
Video: Watch the HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Toronto Cast Say Goodbye Photo 3 Video: Watch the HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Toronto Cast Say Goodbye
Queens Revealed For the Canadian Production of SIX Photo 4 Queens Revealed For the Canadian Production of SIX

Review: NO SAVE POINTS at Outside The March

Outside the March brings another innovative and interactive theatrical experience to Toronto audiences with No Save Points, playing at the Lighthouse ArtScape until June 25 2023. Writer and creator Sébastien Heins had a rough time growing up with an ailing mother who suffered from a rare genetic disease that could have passed on to him. In the way many kids growing up in the ‘90s did, Heins turned to his Game Boy for solace and escape. In No Save Points, Heins wrote an ever evolving and playable story about his experiences as seen through the lens of a character in a video game and then places the controller in the hands of the audience.

Through radio technology, the Game Boy controller passed among the audience triggers a small safe frequency delivered to nodes that are taped to Heins’ body informing him which way the audience member would prefer him to move thus making this live theatrical experience a playable video game. At the first act, four audience members are pre-selected to take seats on stage and command the controller providing the rest of the audience an idea of how the Heins as the video game character could be played. Heins takes his spot behind a screen, as if he’s inside the game, and the fun begins. He’s managed to hone his movements to accurately mimic that of a Game Boy character and to respond to the controller prompts he receives – holding a button for a moment too long or too short means missing the moment needed to crouch or jump to the next level, just like you’d experience in game. There is a bit of finesse needed to successfully control this game just like any Game Boy game but like those games, this one is fairly easy to pick up once you get the hang of it. Later on, the controller gets passed among the audience for more people to try.

On opening night, it became clear that the radio signal didn’t quite reach the back of the audience so those sitting near the back who tried the controllers received a rather unresponsive experience in the game, much to their and the rest of the audience’s growing frustration. Hopefully this signal issue has been fixed since.

Hats off to Heins for not only his delivery in this very physical performance but for his story writing as well. The illness that befell his mother is Huntington’s Disease, an illness that myself and likely most of the audience are unfamiliar with. His story managed to quickly and effectively relay the debilitating effect this illness can have on a body, the rareness of it and therefore how experimental the treatments of it are, and how it can affect a family and, in particular, the life of a young boy. Heins shows resilience in his child-self, much like the heroes in his games, and does his best to come out as victorious as he can.

Equal praise also goes out to the rest of the creative team including Mitchell Cushman who co-directed next to Heins, set designer Anahita Dehbonehie, lighting designer Melissa Joakim, and sound designer Heidi Chan for bringing these games to life. Heins’ story is told in between the games which leaves the actual games with very little dialogue, and yet through visuals, projections and movements, the in-game story is clearly understood.

No Save Points is a lively and certainly entertaining experience perfect for theatre-goers and gamers alike, you won’t want to miss this.

Photo credit: Dahlia Katz



SPONSORED BY THE ROSE THEATRE BRAMPTON






RELATED STORIES - Toronto

1
Christopher Gerty Promoted to Principal Dancer at the National Ballet of Canada Photo
Christopher Gerty Promoted to Principal Dancer at the National Ballet of Canada

Hope Muir, Joan and Jerry Lozinski Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, today announced promotions for the 2023/24 season: Christopher Gerty to Principal Dancer and Josh Hall, Peng-Fei Jiang and Larkin Miller to Second Soloist.  

2
Collingwood Music Festival to Be Held Next Month Photo
Collingwood Music Festival to Be Held Next Month

Collingwood Music Festival has announced additional events at the festival, running July 8 – 15.

3
Review: X (DIX) at Streetcar Crowsnest Photo
Review: X (DIX) at Streetcar Crowsnest

What did our critic think of X (DIX) at Streetcar Crowsnest?

4
Video: Watch the HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Toronto Cast Say Goodbye Photo
Video: Watch the HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Toronto Cast Say Goodbye

Watch the cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Toronto say goodbye as the production closes on July 2nd!

From This Author - Samantha Wu

Samantha is both a writer and a fan of the arts and has been able to find numerous ways to pair the two. Formerly an editor and writer at Mooney on Theatre, she also serves as a photojournalist for Th... (read more about this author)

Review: NO SAVE POINTS at Outside The MarchReview: NO SAVE POINTS at Outside The March
Review: THE HOOVES BELONGED TO THE DEER at Tarragon TheatreReview: THE HOOVES BELONGED TO THE DEER at Tarragon Theatre
Review: ENGLISH at Soulpepper TheatreReview: ENGLISH at Soulpepper Theatre
Review: THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE at CAA TheatreReview: THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE at CAA Theatre

Videos

Video: Watch the HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Toronto Cast Say Goodbye Video Video: Watch the HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Toronto Cast Say Goodbye
The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: The Queens Meet the Press Video
The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: The Queens Meet the Press
Watch Ariana DeBose in Marvel's KRAVEN THE HUNTER Trailer Video
Watch Ariana DeBose in Marvel's KRAVEN THE HUNTER Trailer
Watch THE WIZ Star Melody A. Betts Sing 'Believe In Yourself' Video
Watch THE WIZ Star Melody A. Betts Sing 'Believe In Yourself'
View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Few Good Men
Hamilton Family Theatre Cambridge (7/05-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The New Canadian Curling Club
Drayton Festival Theatre (7/13-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Absolute Magic with Keith Brown
Al Green Theatre (7/05-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fiddler on the Roof
Hamilton Family Theatre Cambridge (11/29-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Tarantino Cabaret
Helen Gardiner Phelan Playhouse (6/21-6/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# No Save Points
ArtSpace Lighthouse (6/06-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brampton's Own Shakespeare Show - Twelfth Night Presented by Louie the Goat Productions
Brampton On Stage (7/20-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Midsummer Night's Dream
Canadian Stage (7/21-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Theatresports
Comedy Bar (12/23-7/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The New Canadian Curling Club
Huron Country Playhouse South Huron Stage (8/03-8/20)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You