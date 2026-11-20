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21st-century opera Dog Days, co-produced by Tapestry Opera and Against the Grain Theatre, lifts the rock covering our apocalyptic angst and starkly exposes the writhing horror underneath. Yet despite the heavy subject matter, there are laugh-out-loud moments lighting our pathway to resilience through the unspeakable.

The story is a travesty of the nuclear family living the American dream as a formerly middle-class family of 5 navigates social collapse arising from a war. Written in 2012, the opera’s themes verge on our quotidian reality in 2026.

As the parents, two teenage sons, and tween daughter Lisa descend into starvation, isolation and despair, the family dynamic inevitably begins to unravel. With the growing emotional toll of the situation bringing out increasing darkness in her father, Howard and brothers, Lisa befriends a homeless man dressed and behaving as a dog who comes round their house begging for scraps. Mother, who is still valiantly trying to function as the family’s emotional glue, encourages the relationship. The boys are derisive of the “dog-man,” while Howard finds him enraging, creating a volatile brew oozing towards horror.

Telling stories that cannot be expressed solely through words is a big part of opera’s purpose. It would be impossible to communicate all of Dog Days' emotional beats through dialogue alone. Composer David T. Little is a magician at illustrating a story through music. From the opening beats, the score sets an anxious, uneven pace that sets the listener on edge. On this backdrop, the singers and orchestra explore a range of melodic and harmonic modes. At times we hear wistful lyrical passages filled with longing and hope. At other times, there are jagged, syncopated lines with patter-style singing that convey the harsh and increasingly dog-eats-dog social devolution. Throughout, the uneasy feeling of waiting for the other shoe to drop established at the top of Act I is maintained.

In addition to a clear connection with the score, the singers also clearly relished bringing Royce Vavrek's profane, symbolic and highly philosophical libretto to life. Elena Howard-Scott delivers a breathtaking performance as Lisa. Her soprano has a shimmering silver edge with a rapid, free vibrato and a hearty and surprisingly warm core that brought depth to the protagonist's hero’s journey. Her Act I aria, which I’ll call “Normal,” shone with deftly executed arpeggiated lines. Her grotesque Act II aria “Mirror Mirror” was dramatically gripping and showcased her ability to paint different colours with her voice to convey complex and varied moods.

Keith Klassen's usually warm and affable baritone brought a menacing edge and bite to this performance as the father, Howard. Increasingly emasculated by his inability to provide for his family, Howard becomes increasingly callous and brutal. Klassen delivers a vulnerable, emotionally transparent performance of the Act II aria in which he cruelly exhorts the dog-man whom Lisa has named Prince to “stand up and be a man”. It is painfully obvious he is speaking to himself.

Amelia Watkins delivered a powerful performance as Mother that palpably resonated with the audience. Watkins’ warm, red-velvet mezzo soprano brought a mountain of stability to the stage that the other family members could spiral out of control around. She brought dramatic richness and depth to the archetypal role of the constant, self-sacrificing mother. Her final aria in Act III, delivered as winter sets in and she has forgone her rations for many seasons, gave her floral timbre a bone-chilling emptiness.

Asitha Tennekoon and Yanik Gosselin brought comedic relief with substance to the roles of the increasingly loutish teen brothers Elliot and Pat, who are leaning into the Lord of the Flies energy of their situation.

Dancer and physical actor William Yong was moving in the role of Prince. His pain and very human need for love and empathy were a shot to the heart. His credible movements and vocalizations as a dog were integral to raising the work's central narrative: when crisis arrives, and institutions we depend on collapse, the true nature of humanity is revealed. Yong’s solo dance at the climax of Act III was pure communication beyond words and one of the most stirring uses of dance within opera I have seen to date.

I can’t wrap this up without calling out the chamber orchestra led by Gregory Oh. Instrumentation is yet another strength of this piece, with traditional classical instruments interwoven with electric guitars and a percussion section ranging from xylophones to a guy doing something with a big chain. It all came together as though it was meant to be.

If leadership at Tapestry Opera and Against the Grain Theatre are reading this, please start making recordings and selling them! I’d listen to this again and again. Everyone should go see this. Run, don’t walk to the box office. You have until November 29.

Photo of William Yong and Elena Howard-Scott by Dahlia Katz

The race is on for the Toronto Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Choreography Of A Play Or Musical Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Anne Shirley Theatre Company 13% 2 Brampton Music Theatre 12% 3 BurlOak Theatre Group 12% 4 Wavestage Theatre Company 10% 5 The Community Players of New Hamburg 8% Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional) 1 Nicole Toogood - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT TCDSB Staff Arts 17% 2 Penelope Artemis - MEAN GIRLS BurlOak Theatre Group 12% 3 Stephanie Gemmell - SISTER ACT Brampton Music Theatre 11% 4 Sydney Kustra - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Blue Light Theatre Ensemble 10% 5 Darren Burkett - INTO THE WOODS The Community Players of New Hamburg 9% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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