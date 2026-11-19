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Massey Hall presents December's IN ROTATION lineup featuring Calcutta Cowboy, JayWood and The Pairs on Wednesday, December 16 at TD Music Hall.

In ROTATION is a new free monthly artist showcase series that launched this month at TD Music Hall at Allied Music Centre and featured performances by 646yf4t, Nia Nadurata, and Thunder Queens.

Unlike traditional emerging artist showcases, IN ROTATION focuses on artists already building significant momentum and cultural relevance, offering audiences, industry professionals, and media an early look at tomorrow's breakout acts in an intimate setting.

Held monthly from 6–9 PM, each event will spotlight three carefully curated artists on the rise, each performing a 30-minute set. Fans can RSVP here.

* Please note that RSVP registration does not guarantee admission. Entry is available on a first-come, first-served basis and is subject to venue capacity. Guests are encouraged to arrive early.

Calcutta Cowboy is a Kolkata-born, Vancouver-based country-folk artist whose music explores identity, belonging, and life between cultures. Raised across India, Malaysia, and Canada, his songwriting draws from the traditions of outlaw country while offering a distinctly modern perspective shaped by migration and movement. A student of Music and Film at the University of British Columbia, he spent years creating visual content for other artists before turning the camera toward himself. Through Brash and Broken, Calcutta Cowboy is helping create space for a new generation of listeners and artists who have always loved country music, but rarely saw themselves represented within it.

JayWood, the moniker of Montreal-based musician Jeremy Haywood-Smith, is a genre-defying artist blending experimental pop, hip-hop, soul and electronic sounds. A Polaris Music Prize nominee, his boundary-pushing approach embraces collaboration, playful sonic exploration and raw self-expression. His latest album, Leo Negro, explores identity, vulnerability and the many selves within us.

The Pairs are a Canadian folk trio bringing soaring harmonies, infectious energy, and a whole lot of heart to every stage. Composed of three distinct songwriters, their music is playful, poignant, and deeply human. Equal parts heartfelt storytellers and joyful troublemakers, this internationally touring and award winning trio leaves audiences smiling, singing, and wanting more.

For the latest IN ROTATION news, including new artist bookings for the months ahead, visit the series page here.

The race is on for the Toronto Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Choreography Of A Play Or Musical Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Anne Shirley Theatre Company 13% 2 Brampton Music Theatre 12% 3 BurlOak Theatre Group 12% 4 Wavestage Theatre Company 10% 5 The Community Players of New Hamburg 8% Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional) 1 Nicole Toogood - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT TCDSB Staff Arts 17% 2 Penelope Artemis - MEAN GIRLS BurlOak Theatre Group 12% 3 Stephanie Gemmell - SISTER ACT Brampton Music Theatre 11% 4 Sydney Kustra - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Blue Light Theatre Ensemble 10% 5 Darren Burkett - INTO THE WOODS The Community Players of New Hamburg 9% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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