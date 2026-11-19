"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
IN ROTATION to Present December Showcase at TD Music Hall With Calcutta Cowboy, JayWood and The Pairs
The series follows an inaugural showcase featuring 646yf4t, Nia Nadurata and Thunder Queens, and entry is first-come, first-served.
Massey Hall presents December's IN ROTATION lineup featuring Calcutta Cowboy, JayWood and The Pairs on Wednesday, December 16 at TD Music Hall.
In ROTATION is a new free monthly artist showcase series that launched this month at TD Music Hall at Allied Music Centre and featured performances by 646yf4t, Nia Nadurata, and Thunder Queens.
Unlike traditional emerging artist showcases, IN ROTATION focuses on artists already building significant momentum and cultural relevance, offering audiences, industry professionals, and media an early look at tomorrow's breakout acts in an intimate setting.
Held monthly from 6–9 PM, each event will spotlight three carefully curated artists on the rise, each performing a 30-minute set. Fans can RSVP here.
* Please note that RSVP registration does not guarantee admission. Entry is available on a first-come, first-served basis and is subject to venue capacity. Guests are encouraged to arrive early.
Calcutta Cowboy is a Kolkata-born, Vancouver-based country-folk artist whose music explores identity, belonging, and life between cultures. Raised across India, Malaysia, and Canada, his songwriting draws from the traditions of outlaw country while offering a distinctly modern perspective shaped by migration and movement. A student of Music and Film at the University of British Columbia, he spent years creating visual content for other artists before turning the camera toward himself. Through Brash and Broken, Calcutta Cowboy is helping create space for a new generation of listeners and artists who have always loved country music, but rarely saw themselves represented within it.
JayWood, the moniker of Montreal-based musician Jeremy Haywood-Smith, is a genre-defying artist blending experimental pop, hip-hop, soul and electronic sounds. A Polaris Music Prize nominee, his boundary-pushing approach embraces collaboration, playful sonic exploration and raw self-expression. His latest album, Leo Negro, explores identity, vulnerability and the many selves within us.
The Pairs are a Canadian folk trio bringing soaring harmonies, infectious energy, and a whole lot of heart to every stage. Composed of three distinct songwriters, their music is playful, poignant, and deeply human. Equal parts heartfelt storytellers and joyful troublemakers, this internationally touring and award winning trio leaves audiences smiling, singing, and wanting more.
For the latest IN ROTATION news, including new artist bookings for the months ahead, visit the series page here.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
A Very Merry MIDDLE RAGED Sketch Comedy
Rose Theatre Brampton (12/11-12/11)
|
BE MORE CHILL
Terminal Theatre (2/02-2/20)
|
SERENADES AND SWEETHEARTS
19 on the Park Stouffville (2/11-2/11)
|
Fireside Munsch: A Merry Munsch-Mas
Wychwood Theatre (11/28-11/29)
|
Rudolph Runs Wild
The Second City (11/21-12/31)
|
Battles
Ada Slaight Stage, Young People's Theatre (4/26-5/06)
|
A Very Merry Magic Show
Wychwood Theatre (12/19-12/23)
|
PREDICTABLE HOLIDAY ROM-COM: THE MUSICAL
Terminal Theatre (12/17-1/03)
|
SYMPHONY UNDER THE STARS
Collingwood Music Festival (7/11-7/11)
|
2627 PAC Present Season
First Ontario Performing Arts Center (9/22-5/22)