Tapestry Opera’s Free Underground Concerts to Return in Toronto

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Tapestry Opera has announced the return of Free Underground Concerts! Launched in 2025, to celebrate the opening of Toronto's newest venue, the Nancy & Ed Jackman Performance Centre, the series offers a diverse range of high-calibre musical performances, all completely free of charge. This series connects world-class artists with the Toronto community in an accessible and intimate setting just north of Yonge and Bloor, enriching the city's cultural landscape at no cost to audience members.

The series will feature performances from pianist and composer John Kameel Farah; multi-disciplinary artist Tamara Podemski in a preview of her upcoming autobiographical work Where the Spirits Sit, presented in partnership with Nightwood Theatre; and a new musical experiment from acclaimed tap dancer Travis Knights.

'We believe that transformative music should be accessible to everyone,' says Michael Hidetoshi Mori, Artistic Director. 'The Free Underground Concerts are an invitation to new musical experiences. We're inviting locals, Torontonians and all new audiences to experience the power of imaginative live music in a welcoming, central Toronto venue.'

Presented in a Relaxed Environment, these 45-minute concerts offer flexible seating, low-level house lighting, and a casual atmosphere where all are fully welcome. A dedicated Quiet Space is available on-site, ensuring an inviting, barrier-free experience for all access needs.

CONCERT DETAILS

When: All concerts take place on select Mondays at 6:00 PM

Runtime: Concerts are 45 minutes in duration, plus welcome remarks.

Where: Performance Hall at Nancy & Ed Jackman Performance Centre (General Admission).

Tickets: Free with registration. Ticket registration for each concert opens approximately three weeks before the performance date.

Registration for our first concert with VC2 Cello Duo opens on Monday, September 28, 2026. Subscribe to Tapestry Opera's Insiders Newsletter for first access to all Free Underground Concerts dates.

SECURING FREE TICKETS

Free tickets must be secured by registering in advance, for every performance. To get first access, subscribe to Tapestry's e-newsletter; public registration opens on the website approximately three weeks before each show date. Early booking is strongly recommended as capacity is limited and shows sell out quickly. Late-comers are not guaranteed seating.

ABOUT TAPESTRY OPERA

Tapestry Opera is an award-winning Toronto-based company that is dedicated to creating, developing and performing original Canadian opera. Tapestry is passionate about uniquely Canadian stories, told in innovative settings, unforgettably interpreted by world-class singers and musicians. Tapestry supports emerging artists, develops new audiences and brings Canadian opera to the world stage. Founded in 1979, Tapestry is the voice of original contemporary Canadian opera.

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