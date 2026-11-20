NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

A holiday comedy is coming to The Rose Brampton: A Very Merry Middle Raged Sketch Comedy hits the Mainstage on Friday, December 11, 2026 at 8:00 PM, one night only.BUY TICKETS

Holiday stress? Comedy favourites Geri Hall (This Hour Has 22 Minutes) and Gary Pearson (Corner Gas, MADtv) are bringing their hit sketch comedy show to The Rose with a hilarious holiday twist. The performance features brand-new holiday material, fan-favourite sketches, improv and songs, taking on everything we love, and love to complain about, during the season.

No subject is off-limits. Awkward family gatherings, gift-giving disasters and Santa getting called into HR at the North Pole all make the cut. Whether you're planning a festive date night, a holiday outing with friends, or just need a break from the seasonal madness, this is one holiday show you won't want to miss.

Event details: Friday, December 11, 2026, 8:00 PM, The Rose Brampton, Mainstage. One night only. Get your tickets today at THEROSEBRAMPTON.CA.

The race is on for the Toronto Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Choreography Of A Play Or Musical Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Anne Shirley Theatre Company 13% 2 Brampton Music Theatre 12% 3 BurlOak Theatre Group 12% 4 Wavestage Theatre Company 10% 5 The Community Players of New Hamburg 8% Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional) 1 Nicole Toogood - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT TCDSB Staff Arts 17% 2 Penelope Artemis - MEAN GIRLS BurlOak Theatre Group 12% 3 Stephanie Gemmell - SISTER ACT Brampton Music Theatre 11% 4 Sydney Kustra - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Blue Light Theatre Ensemble 10% 5 Darren Burkett - INTO THE WOODS The Community Players of New Hamburg 9% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone