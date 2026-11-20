"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Spotlight: A Hilarious Holiday Comedy Is Coming to The Rose
Holiday Stress? Laugh It Off with MIDDLE RAGED on December 11!
A holiday comedy is coming to The Rose Brampton: A Very Merry Middle Raged Sketch Comedy hits the Mainstage on Friday, December 11, 2026 at 8:00 PM, one night only.BUY TICKETS
Holiday stress? Comedy favourites Geri Hall (This Hour Has 22 Minutes) and Gary Pearson (Corner Gas, MADtv) are bringing their hit sketch comedy show to The Rose with a hilarious holiday twist. The performance features brand-new holiday material, fan-favourite sketches, improv and songs, taking on everything we love, and love to complain about, during the season.
No subject is off-limits. Awkward family gatherings, gift-giving disasters and Santa getting called into HR at the North Pole all make the cut. Whether you're planning a festive date night, a holiday outing with friends, or just need a break from the seasonal madness, this is one holiday show you won't want to miss.
Event details: Friday, December 11, 2026, 8:00 PM, The Rose Brampton, Mainstage. One night only. Get your tickets today at THEROSEBRAMPTON.CA.
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