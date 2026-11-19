"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Canadian Opera Company to Present ARIADNE AUF NAXOS in February 2027
Paul Curran directs the production, with Julie Roset making her COC and role debut as Zerbinetta and Russell Braun as the Music Teacher.
The Canadian Opera Company will present Richard Strauss' Ariadne auf Naxos for seven performances at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts on February 4, 6, 10, 12, 14, 16, and 20, 2027.
Directed by Paul Curran, the production combines elements of tragedy and comedy in an opera-within-an-opera set in a Viennese villa and a miniature Baroque theatre.
The story follows a wealthy patron who commissions both a classical opera and a comic performance for an evening of entertainment. When he unexpectedly demands that both productions be performed simultaneously to accommodate a scheduled fireworks display, the performers are forced to combine their shows. At the center of the story is Ariadne, a heartbroken mythological princess whose encounter with a troupe of comedians, led by Zerbinetta, challenges her outlook on love and relationships.
The production features set and costume design by Gary McCann and lighting by Howard Hudson, incorporating Baroque-inspired scenery alongside contemporary theatrical elements.
Soprano Rachel Willis-Sørensen makes her Canadian Opera Company debut as the Prima Donna performing the role of Ariadne, opposite tenor Clay Hilley as the Tenor singing Bacchus. Hilley previously appeared with the company as Florestan in its 2023 production of Fidelio.
Soprano Julie Roset makes her company and role debut as Zerbinetta. Mezzo-soprano Ema Nikolovska, who appeared in the COC's 2024 production of The Cunning Little Vixen, performs the role of the Composer, while Canadian baritone Russell Braun returns as the Music Teacher following his appearance as Giorgio Germont in the company's fall production of La Traviata.
The cast also includes current and former members of the COC's Ensemble Studio. Baritone Ben Wallace, bass Duncan Stenhouse, and tenor Angelo Moretti appear as members of Zerbinetta's comic troupe, alongside tenor Lucas van Lierop, who makes his COC debut as Brighella and the Dancing Master. Sopranos Nikan Kanate and Sarah Caulfield and mezzo-soprano Ariana Maubach portray the three nymphs who watch over Ariadne.
COC Music Director Johannes Debus conducts the COC Orchestra in Strauss' score, which includes Zerbinetta's coloratura aria "Großmächtige Prinzessin" and the concluding encounter between Ariadne and Bacchus.
Ariadne auf Naxos is sung in German with English and French surtitles.
The production is a rental from Teatro Comunale di Bologna, Teatro La Fenice, and Teatro Verdi Trieste.
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