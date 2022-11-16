Review: CHOIR BOY Strikes All The Right Chords At The Bluma Appel Theatre,

As far as coming-of-age stories go, many are predictable and follow a pretty standard template. Thankfully for CHOIR BOY, written by acclaimed playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney, the story maintains all the charms of the genre while still embarking on a more unique take.

CHOIR BOY, directed by Mike Payette and produced by Canadian Stage and Arts Club Theatre Company (Vancouver), made a triumphant arrival in Toronto. Following the story of high school senior Pharus (Andrew Broderick) and his classmates at the Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys, it's a moving, highly emotional perspective on a coming-of-age story.

As the play opens, Pharus is positioned as the school's best singer and lead of the choir. He's an outgoing, confident teen who knows how to work nearly every situation to his advantage - and he isn't quiet about his identity. Pharus' sexuality becomes a main factor in how he's treated by many at the school, and as he and his classmates grow and change during the year, McCraney's writing unfurls just how much Pharus' life has been shaped - and continues to be shaped for him - because of his identity.

Broderick is a stellar Pharus, nailing the sharp, witty dialogue that makes the character so easy to love. He also balances the darker parts of Pharus beautifully against the bright, bubbly exterior, to great effect in the latter half of the play. Given the title, Pharus' involvement in the school choir does require singing, which is executed gorgeously through a cappella performances by Broderick and the cast.

As Pharus' roommate and best friend, AJ (Savion Roach), Roach is a steadfast, solid presence. His relationship with Pharus is probably the most rewarding to watch unfurl over the course of the story, and both Broderick and Roach work wonderfully off each other. Pharus' school arch-nemesis and co-choir member Bobby (Kwaku Okyere) is dynamically performed by Okyere. He maintains the swagger and aggression of a typical schoolyard bully, but takes advantage of the quieter moments his character gets to show a bit more of the person behind the big front Bobby puts out.

As Junior (Clarence 'CJ' Jura) and David (David Andrew Reid), the other two members of the choir, both Jura and Reid deliver solid performances. The glimpses given into both boys' lives show how similar - and at times, how different - they are from Pharus. All actors performing as students give incredible vocal performances as well, easily eliciting goosebumps from the power and sincerity of their delivery.

Rounding out the cast as the current school Headmaster Marrow (Daren A. Herbert) and the previous teacher Mr. Pendleton (Scott Bellis), both actors provide varying looks at how important adult support systems can be. Herbert gives a torn, desperate Headmaster trying to keep his students, their parents, and the board members happy. Bellis' Mr. P has returned as a favour to teach an extra-credit course to the choir members, and seesaws between ally and outsider with his attempts to be relevant to the group of teens.

Aside from the emotional story and stellar cast, the set (set and costume design by Rachel Forbes) is largely simple but effective - panels rise and fall to turn the white walls and bookcase-lines stairs from the school chapel to a classroom. Doors usher in pews, beds, and more to set different locations. The effective use of semi-opaque panels in the shower scenes makes for a more intimate, somewhat unsettling atmosphere. Lighting (lighting design by Sophie Tang) creates gorgeous gradients that highlight the set and cast in softer moments. Even without backing music, the vocal performances are striking (co-musical direction by Floydd Ricketts and Dawn Pemberton) and during this performance, often resulted in long, raucous applause.

CHOIR BOY is at its core a coming-of-age story about a young, Black gay man. Watching Pharus grow and change in an environment that rarely supports him, as he truly is, is both heartbreaking in its darker moments and hilarious at times where he takes back control of his narrative. It's unsurprising that the acclaimed McCraney's play manages to cover so many concepts so effectively, but it makes for a moving, effective work that's just as likely to make you cry as it would have you laugh.

Canadian Stage and Arts Club Theatre Company (Vancouver)'s CHOIR BOY runs through November 19 at the Bluma Appel Theatre, 27 Front St E., Toronto, ON

Photo credit: Dahlia Katz