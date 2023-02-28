Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: HAMILTON's Triumphant Return To Toronto Proves You Need To Be In The Room Where It Happens

Review: HAMILTON's Triumphant Return To Toronto Proves You Need To Be In The Room Where It Happens

The production runs through August 20.

Feb. 28, 2023  

HAMILTON takes another shot at Toronto as the production returns as part of Mirvish's 2022/23 season. The show ran briefly in 2020 before it was forced to close early due to the pandemic, meaning many Canadian audiences who've been waiting for it the last three years will finally have the chance to experience the groundbreaking show live.

The show, sung through in nearly its entirety and clocking in at just under three hours, tells the story of some of America's most well known - and otherwise - founding fathers. Opening on a young Alexander Hamilton (Deaundre' Woods) as he arrives in New York City, 1776. The first act follows his time as a revolutionary, his work under George Washington (Darnell Abraham), his marriage to Eliza Schuyler (Morgan Anita Wood), and the start of America's formation of a country. The second act focuses on Hamilton's later years, with his work as a lawyer, his family life, political and personal scandals, and ultimately his death at the hands (or bullet) of his friend-turned-rival Aaron Burr (Donald Webber, Jr.).

This production, under the lovingly dubbed 'And Peggy' tour, maintains the direction (Thomas Kail) choreography (Andy Blankenbuehler), and music arrangement (Alex Lacamoire) of the original Broadway production - the only real difference is its cast. After spending years with content featuring the original cast, fans might not be sure what to expect with different actors in the roles. Any concerns are swept away within the first number of the show, though; while remaining true to the story, this cast brings a refreshing, welcome interpretation of its characters.

In the titular role, Woods is a stellar Hamilton. He's got the skill to deliver Hamilton's rapid-fire thoughts with ferocity and charm, and he carries the role with an underlying tension to everything he does that highlights just how badly he feels the need to prove himself. Webber Jr. takes the role of Burr, Hamilton's rival to fascinating places. He's often quieter, less wordy than Hamilton, but commands attention just as easily. His 'Wait For It' is emotionally striking, and he shows his versatility (and impressive voice) in the act two show-stopper 'The Room Where It Happens'. Abraham is a stoic, solid Washington who carries some of the more profound sentiments and lines of the work alongside powerhouse vocal moments in 'One Last Time'.

Playing double-duty as Hamilton's revolutionary friends in the first act and his political rivals in the second, Paris Nix is an energetic, expressive Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson; contrasting this is Brandon Louis Armstrong's crude yet loveable Hercules Mulligan in act one, and then a seamless transition to the stuffy James Madison to combat Hamilton's political work in his later years. Andy Tofa brings a heavy emotional weight to both acts, as John Laurens and Hamilton's eldest son Philip - both executed beautifully.

While the majority of characters are male, the women of HAMILTON make up a massive component of the show's heart. Wood is at the epicenter of it all as Eliza; she plays the middle Schuyler sister with a wide-eyed hopefulness that persists through the highs and lows of the woman's life, and has a clear, bright tone that suits her vocal performances perfectly. As the eldest Schuyler Angelica, Marja Harmon is a knockout - her fast-paced 'Satisfied' is goosebumps-inducing. The youngest Schuyler sister, Peggy, and act two's Maria Reynolds (Malika Cherée) is played with a sympathetic innocence later turned vulnerability.

It's an ambitious undertaking to fit roughly 30 years of history into a musical, but with Lin Manuel Miranda's (book, music, and lyrics) genius use of rap, it just works. It's nothing new to say that HAMILTON is a masterpiece of modern Broadway and has set a new precedent for what musical theatre can look and sound like, but experiencing it live really drives that point home. While many audiences have likely experienced the filmed version featuring the original Broadway cast on streaming services, HAMILTON is a whole other beast live. With that said, anyone with a remote interest in music, theatre, history, or just a general desire to see an incredible performance should not throw away their shot to see this show during it's Toronto run.

Mirvish's production of HAMILTON runs through August 20 at the Princess of Wales Theatre, 300 King Street West, Toronto. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit mirvish.com/shows/hamilton.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus




Canadian Opera Company To Mark World Water Day With Release Of Noondaadiwag Photo
Canadian Opera Company To Mark World Water Day With Release Of 'Noondaadiwag'
 On March 22, 2023, World Water Day around the globe, the Canadian Opera Company will debut noondaadiwag, a digital concert recording from Anishinaabe-irish artist Olivia Shortt (they/them) in collaboration with Canadian soprano Alexandra Smither and the Canadian duo Orbit (Aliayta Foon-Dancoes and Isidora Nojkovic).
THE SOUND OF UKRAINE An Immersive Concert Announced April 15 Photo
THE SOUND OF UKRAINE An Immersive Concert Announced April 15
On April 15th at 7pm and 9pm, Lighthouse Immersive together with The Bloor West Village Toronto Ukrainian Festival will present the Canadian debut of the award-winning Ukrainian composer TYMUR POLIANSKYI in an immersive concert THE SOUND OF UKRAINE.
The Stratford Festivals RICHARD III Starring Colm Feore is Coming to Cineplex Theatres Thi Photo
The Stratford Festival's RICHARD III Starring Colm Feore is Coming to Cineplex Theatres This April
The Stratford Festival’s latest film, Richard III, featuring Colm Feore in the title role, will première in Cineplex theatres across Canada on April 16, with encore screenings on April 17.
Male Soprano Samuel Mariño Makes Canadian Debut With Tafelmusik Photo
Male Soprano Samuel Mariño Makes Canadian Debut With Tafelmusik
Tafelmusik will welcome male soprano Samuel Mariño to Jeanne Lamon Hall, Trinity-St. Paul's Centre for what promises to be a highlight of the Toronto concert season: Higher Love: Virtuoso Arias, April 28 at 8pm and April 29 at 2pm.

From This Author - Isabella Perrone

Isabella Perrone is a writer with a love for musicals and theatre that goes all the way back to her childhood. Born and raised in St. Catharines, ON, she would blast Broadway cast albums at home on... (read more about this author)


Review: HAMILTON's Triumphant Return To Toronto Proves You Need To Be In The Room Where It HappensReview: HAMILTON's Triumphant Return To Toronto Proves You Need To Be In The Room Where It Happens
February 28, 2023

HAMILTON takes another shot at Toronto as the production returns as part of Mirvish’s 2022/23 season. The show ran briefly in 2020 before it was forced to close early due to the pandemic, meaning many Canadian audiences who’ve been waiting for it the last three years will finally have the chance to experience the groundbreaking show live.
Review: Atom Egoyan's SALOME Is A Dark, Twisted Descent Into TragedyReview: Atom Egoyan's SALOME Is A Dark, Twisted Descent Into Tragedy
February 14, 2023

The story of a doomed, distorted princess from biblical infamy makes for an uncomfortable, heavy watch. It also makes for incredible operatic moments, and a gripping, sensory experience, all in under two hours.
Review: Mozart's Beloved Comic Opera THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO Takes A Gloriously Chaotic Turn At Canadian Opera CompanyReview: Mozart's Beloved Comic Opera THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO Takes A Gloriously Chaotic Turn At Canadian Opera Company
February 2, 2023

The Canadian Opera Company presents this production of THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO, originally created by the Salzburg Festival, as part of its 2023 season. Directed here by Claus Guth, some of Mozart's most recognizable operatic works come to life through the COC Orchestra, conducted by Harry Bicket.
Review: JOSEPH AND THE TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Dazzles in Imaginative New Production Review: JOSEPH AND THE TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Dazzles in Imaginative New Production
December 19, 2022

The highly acclaimed production of JOSEPH AND THE TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT has made its way to Toronto. Presented now by Mirvish and directed by Laurence Connor, its premise is straightforward - the Narrator (Vanessa Fisher) is retelling the biblical tale of Joseph (Jac Yarrow) to a group of children.
Review: THE NUTCRACKER Brings The Classic Ballet To Life In Toronto This DecemberReview: THE NUTCRACKER Brings The Classic Ballet To Life In Toronto This December
December 14, 2022

The National Ballet of Canada has brought its beloved production of THE NUTCRACKER back to the stage for the holiday season. Originally created in 1995 and now choreographed (with libretto) by James Kudelka, the production is grand, whimsical, and performed beautifully by all cast members to make for a magical evening at the ballet.
share