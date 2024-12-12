Puppetmongers Theatre To Present CINDERELLA IN MUDDY YORK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Puppetmongers Theatre will debut at Video Cab's Deanne Taylor Theatre, as they celebrate their 50th anniversary with their beloved classic, Cinderella in Muddy York.

Created, built, and performed by Co-Artistic Directors (and siblings) of Puppetmongers, Ann Powell and David Powell, and originally directed by Sue Miner, this charming show is sure to be a magical experience for audiences aged from 5 to 105. This show runs for only 6 performances, from December 21 to 23, and 26 to 28, with all performances at 1:30pm.

Cinderella in Muddy York is an imaginative retelling of the well-loved classic. Puppetmongers set the story in 1834 Upper Canada, just as “Muddy” York is to be renamed Toronto, where the very Canadian Cinderella is at the mercy of her recently arrived step-mother and step-sisters. Just as in the original, Cinderella gets herself to the ball with the help of a little magic, and with Puppetmongers' imaginative special effects, bringing audiences to a satisfying conclusion of the story.

Complete with a traditional marionette theatre that ingeniously transforms to create scenes evoking the wilderness, settler life, and early Canadian society, this production is a true original: there is not a single dull moment.

Cinderella in Muddy York is the recipient of a Citation of Excellence in the Art of Puppetry from l'Union International de la Marionette-USA, and was nominated twice for Dora Mavor Moore Awards.

Puppetmongers' Theatre, creatively directed by brother and sister duo of Ann Powell and David Powell, have been delighting audiences since 1974 with their ingenious shows and astounding creations. They have won numerous awards and have toured extensively through North America, Europe, and the Middle East, earning them the reputation of being at the forefront of puppetry arts in Canada, as well as leaders and innovators in their field.

Performances: December 21, 22, 23 and 26, 27, 28 at 1:30pm.

Location: Video Cab's Deanne Taylor Theatre, 10 Busy Street (just north of Queen Street East, off Logan Avenue).

Tickets: $25 General; $20 Senior/Arts worker; Family Pack of 4, $85

More information at puppetmongers.com or 416-469-3555

